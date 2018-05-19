Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle have arrived in a converted electric Jaguar for their wedding reception at Frogmore House, after a multi-cultural wedding the likes of which Britain's royals and the millions watching have never seen before.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The newlyweds shared tears, laughter and a passionate kiss in front of their hundreds of VIP guests dominated by Hollywood stars including the Clooneys, the Beckhams, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hardy and James Corden.

This evening (UK-time) the royal couple, the newly created Duke and Duchess of Sussex, headed to their reception at Frogmore House, a 17th-century venue in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meghan changed into a halterneck Stella McCartney design while Prince Harry wore a tuxedo for the evening reception. Photo / AP

About 200 guests joined the couple at the evening event at the Frogmore mansion, where Meghan was due to make a speech to guests.

They travelled in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, which was originally manufactured in 1968 and now runs on electricity, to the English country house which stands in the home park of Windsor Castle and is part of the Crown Estate. It is only open to individuals on three days of the year.

Harry and Meghan travelled in a Jaguar converted to electric power, which had a numberplate with their wedding date. Photo / AP

Actor James Corden, who attended the ceremony earlier with his wife Julia Carey, is set to play the role of host and entertainer for the reception, it is reported. Guests invited to Frogmore House, a royal estate in Windsor Home Park, were given a few hours after the lunch to rest and change outfits.

The bride's evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe, while her Aquazurra shoes are silky satin with soles painted in baby blue.

A double decker coach full of guests arrived at the entrance to Frogmore House for the evening reception at 7.15pm. The coach had arrived from Coworth Park hotel in Ascot, where Princes Harry and William spent the night before the wedding. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie arrived in a black Bentley at 7.30pm.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles. Photo / AP

Earlier Meghan became the first mixed-race member of the royal family in an extraordinary journey for a girl born in LA to a white father and African-American mother who fought her way through the tough world of showbusiness to land a plum role in the TV series Suits.

Harry and Meghan's big day couldn't have been more different than royal weddings of the past, especially because the prince was visibly emotional throughout - and guests suggested it was the most diverse major event in the Queen's 66-year reign.