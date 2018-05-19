His colourful preaching style is probably not something the royal family are used to.

But the Most Reverend Bishop Michael Curry had some royal wedding guests stifling a laugh with some fans suggesting he'd gone off script and joking that his sermon had exceeded the allotted time.

It was also pointed out he was reading off an iPad.

I wonder if Bishop Michael Curry was having a cheeky game of Angry Birds on his ipad? Nope, he was probably too focused on blowing the roof off Windsor Castle and the dust off his audience, what a dude! #RoyalWedding — Angry Badger (@angrybadger77) May 19, 2018

But many, particularly in the African-American community, praised his message of equality.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen smiling at him throughout the sermon, while former talkshow queen Oprah Winfrey was seen eagerly nodding at his words.

Curry is well-known for his impassioned preaching style.

Just a hunch, but Bishop Curry might be exceeding his allotted time. #RoyalWedding — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 19, 2018

He was invited by Prince Harry and Meghan, to give the formal address at their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It is understood the couple do not personally know the Bishop, but met him before their big day.

Bishop Curry, the first African American presiding bishop in the Episcopal Church, was passionate on the pulpit - preaching about God's love and power of love.

Love, Justice, Poverty, MLK, Fire and Slavery in one sermon from Bishop Curry. Amen brothers and sisters, Amen. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 #RoyalWedding — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 19, 2018

The Bishop is known to preach about inclusion and quoted the late American activist Martin Luther King, who said: "We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love - and when we do that, we will make of this old world a new world.''

He spoke directly to the couple, as well as the congregation. But he also seemingly spoke to the many millions around the world watching the historic event.

"There's power in love,'' he said.

Meghan Markle has Serena Williams & Gina Torres in London for her wedding, a gospel choir performing, her mama in the front row, and black bishop Michael Curry from Chicago doing a reading.



Meghan truly planned her dream wedding. #RoyalWedding — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 19, 2018

"Love can help and heal when nothing else can. Love can lift up and liberate for living when nothing else will. And the love that brings two people together is the same love that can bind them together - whether on mountain tops of happiness and through valleys of hardship.''

The Bishop went on to say: "Imagine our world when love is the way. No child would go to bed hungry in such a world as that. Poverty would become history in such a world as that.

"The earth would be as a sanctuary in such a world as that."