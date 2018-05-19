It was regal, it was royal and it was romantic. It was the day Harry married his Meghan, and the world stood still to watch the fairytale wedding — complete with aristocracy, A-listers, wide smiles and a whole lot of love.

The couple, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married at St George's chapel at Windsor Castle last night.

The service took place in front of 600 guests, and began with Harry uttering six words to his stunning bride. "You look amazing — I missed you," he reportedly told his American love.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after the wedding ceremony in Windsor, near London, England. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England. Photo / AP

The world had its first glimpse of Meghan about an hour before the ceremony as she left Cliveden House Hotel.

Advertisement

As she sat in a black Rolls-Royce alongside her mother, Doria Ragland, her veil and off-the-shoulder white bridal gown could be seen.

As she left the boutique hotel, members of the wider royal family entered the chapel, followed by Harry and Prince William, dressed in full frockcoat uniform of the Blues and

Royals.

Also present were a mix of royals and celebrities including George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, Sir Elton John, Serena Williams, Idris Alba, Oprah Winfrey, a host of musicians, sports stars and even several of Harry's ex loves, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive for the the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Photo / AP

The crowd went wild as Meghan's entourage approached Windsor Castle — the bride also waving to adoring fans as she travelled through the packed streets then up the long immaculately manicured driveway.

Ragland was the next to be escorted into the church, then as church bells began to toll across Windsor, Prince Charles and Camilla arrived at the ornate, flower-filled chapel, followed closely by the Queen and Prince Philip.

Last to enter the chapel was the group of little bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte and godchildren of Meghan and Harry — escorted by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, foreground left and Jessica Mulroney arrive with the bridesmaids for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. Photo / AP

And then — the moment the world had been waiting for, the entrance of the bride. Meghan stepped out of her vehicle accompanied by her page boys, one of them Prince George.

She walked up the aisle to Harry alone — absolutely resplendent in a white gown with

flowing train.

Months of speculation were put to rest when Kensington Palace confirmed the dress was by Givenchy. The veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, made in 1932 and loaned by the Queen.

Meghan Markle is walked down the aisle by Prince Charles during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Photo / AP

Meghan was met halfway down the aisle by Prince Charles, who she had asked to walk her down the aisle after it was confirmed her father, Thomas Markle, could not be there.

The 73-year-old was forced to pull out after a scandal involving staged paparazzi photographs and heart surgery.

As the pair walked towards Harry, he looked overwhelmed by his bride's beauty. As she reached him, he gave a wide smile and spoke to her — likely calming words on a day so packed with pomp and ceremony.

Britain's Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince Charles during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo / AP

The service officially began about 11pm NZT, conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

As he spoke about family, companionship and marriage being "a way of life", Harry and Meghan held hands and smiled at each other.

Bishop Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop in the Episcopal Church, stole the show for a while, giving a lively sermon where he urged the couple to "recapture the redemptive power of love".

The Kingdom Choir then performed a moving rendition of Ben E King's Stand By Me.

After that, all eyes were on the beaming couple as they officially became man and wife.

In this frame from video, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listen at their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Photo / AP

The Church of England doesn't allow couples to write their own wedding vows so Harry and Meghan stuck to a script.

"I, Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife," he began. "To have and to hold, from this day

forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Photo / AP

Meghan then made her vows — following in the footsteps of Harry's mother, Diana, and the Duchess Catherine by omitting the traditional promise to "obey" her husband.

Diana was also honoured at the ceremony, with guests singing the hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer which was played at her funeral in 1997.

The couple exchanged rings, the formalities were completed and they were pronounced married.

"Let their love for each other be a seal on their hearts and a crown above their heads," said Archbishop Welby.

Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry stand on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding in Windsor, near London, England. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, near London, England. Photo / AP

The ceremony was over within an hour and Harry and Meghan took their first walk as a married couple out of the chapel — holding hands and beaming at each other — and into the sunny Windsor afternoon where they shared their first kiss as a married couple.

To the tune of a gospel choir singing This Little Light of Mine, the couple climbed into the Ascot Landau carriage, escorted by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and led the royal procession around Windsor.

The wedding reception was to be held at St George's Hall, followed by a private evening function at Frogmore House.