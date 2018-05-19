By Nadia Tolich In Windsor

I always thought royal superfans were a bunch of freaks, until I realised I was one.

Don't get me wrong. I am a big fan and a vocal one at that. I drive my newsroom colleagues nuts by constantly pitching wacky royal updates and insights.

But what wasn't apparent then - but is now - is that the royals truly mean something to me.

Advertisement

They make me proud and inspired. They make me feel connected to the world beyond New Zealand.

As we rolled out of the Old Smoke to Windsor in a train carriage bursting at the seams, it was impossible not to feel the excitement all around us.

Fascinators, Union Jack suits and beaming smiles filled the train and as we spotted the castle I was overwhelmed with joy and nerves.

I had finally made it to the wedding of the year - all the way from West Auckland to Windsor.

Boy, was I lucky to be there. Windsor is picture postcard perfect. Cobbled streets, lined with little shops and celebratory flags and bunting. And perched on a wee hill above, surrounded by manicured lawns, is the glorious, 900-year-old Windsor Castle. A Queen all unto herself.

This was simply the perfect place for a wedding - even better there wasn't a cloud in the sky.

The town sees 7 million people a year, but close to 100,000 descended all at once.

Although the wedding was the main attraction, it was the people around me that brought it to life.

I spoke to a man who had been camped outside of the castle since Tuesday. He camped out at William and Kate's wedding also, as well as the Lindo Wing to catch a glimpse of their new arrivals.

He told me he had three families. His own family, the royal family and the royal superfans clustered around him.

His simple explanation of what this day meant to him truly epitomised why this wedding is such a wonderful thing. It brings people from all walks, all colours, all religions, all countries together to celebrate love.

And that also explains how I found myself travelling 28 hours around the world to witness history unfold before me.

Yesterday, I was the second luckiest girl in the world.