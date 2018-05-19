The dress that will no doubt inspire a new generation of wedding dresses has finally been revealed.

After months of speculation about it and who would design it, Meghan Markle has just stepped out to show it off to the world.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their wedding ceremony. Photo / AP

The person behind the dress has been revealed as British designer Clare Waight Keller.

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony. Photo / AP

Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.

Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Speculation has been rife about who Markle would choose to design her wedding dress since she became engaged to Prince Harry last November.

A number of big names have appeared in the last few months; including Ralph & Russo, Erdem Moralioglu and former Burberry designer Christopher Bailey.

Meghan walks up the stairs of St. George's Chapel. Photo / AP

However Kensington Palace moments ago announced that Keller has been given the honours.

They also revealed that Markle asked to have all 53 countries of the Commonwealth represented through flora sewn in her veil.

Kensington Palace stated: "The Commonwealth family of nations – of which Her Majesty The Queen is Head –will be a central part of Prince Harry's and Ms. Markle's official work following His Royal Highness's appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

"Ms. Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress."

Meghan Markle arrives at Windsor Chapel. Photo / Getty Images

Her veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Markle by The Queen.