Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wed today at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Here are all the best pictures from the day.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Photo / AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after the wedding ceremony in Windsor. Photo / AP
Britain's Prince Harry pulls back the veil of Meghan Markle during their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
In this frame from video, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listen at their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, front, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands during their wedding ceremony oin St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Photo / AP
Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow. Photo / AP
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Photo / AP
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince Charles during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. Photo / AP
Meghan Markle listens during her wedding ceremony with Britain's Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, smile during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland on their way along the Long Walk for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding. Photo / Getty Images
Izzy Newman from Windsor smiles ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in Windsor. Photo / AP
Meghan Markle smiles during her wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Photo / AP
Prince Harry places a ring on Meghan Markle's finger during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Meghan Markle and her bridal walk down the aisle at the beginning of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look at each other during their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo / AP