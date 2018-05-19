Stand By Me will be among the hymns in a modern order of service as Prince Harry ties the knot with Meghan Markle in today's long-awaited royal wedding.

The plans for the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor, include modern wording of the marriage vows along with the hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer which was played at Princess Diana's funeral. Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will also give a reading.

Meghan will not promise to 'obey' Prince Harry, in a contemporary version of the vows using modern language such as 'you' rather than 'thee'.

The Duchess of Cambridge did not promise to 'obey' Prince William in 2011, and neither did Harry's mother the Princess of Wales in 1981 when she married the Prince of Wales.

In a nod to the transatlantic nature of the marriage, the Most Reverend Michael Curry, head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, will give the sermon.

However the order of service was produced before it became clear that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, would be unable to attend, and still mentions his name.

Kensington Palace said "like any couple getting married, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements for their service."

It was announced yesterday that Prince Charles would take Mr Markle's position and walk Meghan down the aisle, although she will enter the chapel by herself.

Markle, who attended a Roman Catholic school, has been baptised into the Church of England, of which Queen Elizabeth II is supreme governor, as she prepares to join the royal family.

The ceremony is based on Common Worship — the most modern of several Church of England service options — and includes prayers and hymns, as well as readings and musical selections chosen by the couple and their family.

The palace said it was "a collaborative effort" between the two, and they also consulted Harry's father Prince Charles about the orchestral music being played before the service begins.

Orchestral selections include works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Edward Elgar, Gabriel Faure and Franz Schubert. The chapel choir will sing works including a motet by 16th-century English composer Thomas Tallis. A London-based gospel ensemble, the Kingdom Choir, will perform the Ben. E. King soul classic Stand By Me.

Jane Fellowes, the sister of Harry's late mother Princess Diana, will read from the biblical Song of Solomon, an ode to the power of love that contains the words "many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it."

The Church of England doesn't allow couples to write their own wedding vows — they have to stick to the script. Meghan and Harry will vow to have and to hold, "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part."

Welby, head of the global Anglican Communion will ask them to love, comfort, honour and protect one another — but not obey. That requirement of wives is now widely considered outdated by the Church of England.

In front of 600 wedding guests, Meghan and Harry will exchange rings before Welby declares them husband and wife with the words: "Those whom God has joined together let no one put asunder."

After guests sing God Save the Queen, Britain's national anthem, the newlyweds will leave the chapel to the strains of an allegro from Symphony No. 1 by 18th-century composer William Boyce, and the gospel sounds of Amen/This Little Light of Mine.

- Daily Mail, AP