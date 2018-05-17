So tomorrow we have the wedding and Windsor is ready. It was in lockdown as we travelled there yesterday.

The Brits take no chances, they've done this too many times. And no one does it the way they do.

This week has been consumed by matters related to the wedding, but not necessarily the ones anyone saw coming.

But the great hope is that by tomorrow, once the coaches are rolled out, the military are on parade, the royals arrive and the world tunes in, all the madness of this week will fade into the background - to be replaced by yet another one of those spectacular royal events that is unique to the British and the most organised, professional and practised monarchy in the world.

This, I have to say, feels as big as the William and Kate affair did seven years ago.

No it doesn't have the same constitutional implications, but that aspect has been replaced by the fact that Harry is most people's favourite royal and the woman he is to marry comes with a certain splash. They are a glamour couple.

And that is all good for business. And in that we must never forget what royalty is all about. The royals need relevancy, as they found out when Edward took over from Victoria. She had vanished for years and many wondered what the point of it was. Edward had worked that out and had a plan. And in many respects the family has never looked back.

There have, of course in recent times, been the dark years post-Diana. But with the young royals the entire operation has been rejuvenated and I think most agree the firm has never been in better shape and this weekend's wedding and the excitement around it shows that.



And that's the sense of it all when you're on the ground in the middle of it. For every doom merchant who speaks ill of royalty, you can't hide the reality.

You can't have as many documentaries, newspaper column inches, interviews and headlines as we have seen without knowing they are only there because of demand.