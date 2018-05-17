Sir Elton John has reportedly been confirmed to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal nuptials on Saturday.

According to TMZ, the 71-year-old is said to be entertaining guests at Windsor Castle - however, it is unclear whether he'll play at the church ceremony or at the reception later on in the day, the Daily Mail reports.

The news comes 21 years after he performed his single Candle in the Wind at Harry's mother Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 after she passed away in a car accident.

According to the new reports, John is set to be entertaining the star-studded guestlist at this weekend's eagerly anticipated ceremony.

This will no doubt bring great joy to Prince Harry's big day, after John lent him and brother Prince William support two decades ago following the passing of their mother, his close friend Diana.

Sir Elton John sang 'Candle in the Wind' at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. Photo / Getty

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Elton John for further comment.

Back in March, John revealed he hadn't yet received his invite to Harry and Meghan's wedding, despite reportedly rearranging concerts for the May 19 nuptials.

The singer and close friend of the Prince's late mother Princess Diana, spoke on BBC2 Radio, where he made the declaration.

John was no doubt trying to through royal fans off the scent, considering his attendance at Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding.

On the chance of being asked to perform, he previously conceded: "It will be nice because I love him very dearly."

Though John had also joked that he would be performing with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar at the nuptials.

He also made reference to Mel B's announcement last month that the Spice Girls would be taking the stage, as he said: "I mean the Spice Girls, no one's going to beat them off the stage, are they? They're just huge."

John spent time with Harry last summer when they took a trip to Sicily, Italy together, where the musician noticed that Harry was smitten with Meghan.

"I could tell that he was totally in love," he told Lorraine Kelly. "And he didn't really discuss much personally but he said: "'I'm in love' and I thought: 'Good for you.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry on Saturday. Photo / AP

John's role in Diana's children's lives has been well-documented, as he was a close friend of the Princess's.

Speaking last year about her death, John said: "She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me.

"We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled.

"And six weeks later, I'm in the same house, and she's dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn't believe what was going on."

Last week, reports that the Spice Girls would be performing at the Royal wedding were shot down.

Mel B drove fans wild earlier this year after she hinted that the Spice Girls would be performing at Harry's wedding to actress Meghan.

According to TMZ, the Spice Girls "have no plans to perform at any point in the festivities" and "Meghan and Harry haven't asked, neither has Kensington Palace."

The publication also reveals that the band "haven't rehearsed anything for the wedding."