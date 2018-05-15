Footage of downtown Auckland taken from a car in 1986 has hit Reddit and it's sending Kiwi users on a trip down memory lane.

Reddit user Dakujem shared the video, filmed by his uncle in 1986 and converted from an old VHS tape.

The footage was taken while driving and shows Queen St and Customs St in downtown Auckland, while radio Hauraki plays in the background.

The 3-minute video offers a glimpse into life in 1986, showing what downtown Auckland looked like, what cars were driving around and even what ads and songs were playing on the radio (Huey Lewis' Stuck with You plays through much of the video).

Reddit users commented on how little has changed in downtown Auckland.

"Apart from the St James and one or two other buildings, the main differences seem to be store signage and trees," user logantauranga said.

Someone else commented on how cool the street lamps looked.

Others noticed the distinct lack of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

"I'm more shocked that you could get from Wakefield St to Customs St East in under three minutes," Reddit user mijitnz said.

Overall, the internet loved the little trip down memory lane.

"That was awesome. So much has changed yet so much also hasn't. That was unreal. If you have any more like this I would love to see them (and I bet many others)," a user commented.