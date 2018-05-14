With just days to go till the Royal Wedding, it is the talk of the town.

Souvenirs of the happy couple are in shops everywhere and barely an hour goes by without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mentioned in a headline.

Dominating London's papers yesterday was the news the bride-to-be's father reportedly did a deal to set up some paparazzi shots.

Plastered across the Daily Mirror's front page was the headline; "Royal Wedding Row: Dad's sorry he hurt Meghan".

The front page of Daily Mirror. Photo / Supplied

In its "exclusive" full story, the paper reported her father was said to be "deeply embarrassed" by the paparazzi pictures.

Thomas Markle, 73, had claimed the shots had been staged following harassment by photographers in the run up to the wedding.

Despite the blunder, his son, Thomas Markle Jnr, said his father would not be commenting publicly but would apologise to the royal couple directly.

This story followed the Mail on Sunday's revelations on the weekend that the award-winning former Hollywood lighting director had worked with US-based photographer Jeff Rayner to set up a deal.

The photos were reportedly sold for £100,000 across the world, but it's unclear if Thomas Markle was paid for his involvement.

The Mail Online also had a version of his embarrassment about the paparazzi shots.

The story featured the shots as well as CCTV footage that shows Markle arriving with the photographer at a local internet cafe.

On the Daily Mail's front page was a glimpse of the past. It had a teaser banner for its historic edition featuring royal weddings of yesteryear.

It featured the Queen and her marriage to Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey in November 1947.

The wedding was a "trending topic" at the Express Online where it reported on various angles including the "royal snub" where Lady Amelia Windsor, 37th in line to the throne and Prince Harry's second cousin, was not on the wedding guest list.

The couple will tie the knot at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle at midday Saturday (local time) with the world's media and royal fans looking on.

While celebrations will take place in homes and public spaces around the country, thousands are expected to brave the crowds and go to Windsor to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as they do a loop of the village in a traditional carriage.

St George's Chapel has a capacity of 800 people, and around 600 have been invited to attend the ceremony itself, with more than 2640 members of the public also being invited to view the ceremony from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Daily Express inside spread on the Royal wedding. Photo / Supplied

The Express also reported Prince Phillip, 96, was likely to be absent from most of the royal wedding celebrations and "not just for health reasons".

While he would attend the wedding ceremony, a palace source told the Express he would "retire" after this point.

The wedding did not make the Express front page, but it featured a double page spread of stories, including a visual list of what was believed to be on the couple's "private" wedding gift registry.

The couple had appeared to shun the idea of a traditional wedding list, listing seven charitable organisations they wanted guests to support in lieu of gifts.

But despite this, the paper reported the couple still may receive a gift or two to mark their special day, and have a wedding gift list for close family and friends to choose from at the exclusive member's club Soho House.

These items included a £90 picnic hamper, a £1000 chandelier and a £2095 bed.