A seemingly innocent tweet about a family calendar has gone viral and is being blamed for forever changing the way people think of the months of the year.

The tweet, posted on May 9, had more than 13 million views in less than two days.

It shows a boy "singing" the months of the year and ... well, we won't spoil it for you. Watch it below.

You will never look at a calendar the same way after you watch this pic.twitter.com/YN1MXBxkGe — Elizabeth (@Elizabethkayem) May 8, 2018

If you're not familiar with with Jason Derulo, you might not know he is a singer who often announces his name at the beginning of his songs.

If you are familiar with Jason Derulo, it is possible that the calendar video in that tweet has now led to a Jason Derulo song getting stuck in your head. I'm not here to apologise.

Whatever the case, you are not likely to ever recite the months of the year the same way again.