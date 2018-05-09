A woman has shared the chilling contents of diaries she claims were kept by her obsessed co-worker over the course of more than a year before he was jailed for attempting to kidnap her.

The American woman, known only by username MiriLouDoesItToo, revealed she had worked in an office for three years sitting next to her male colleague, chatting to him only occasionally and unaware he had any interest in her beyond their professional relationship.

However, upon leaving the company to start a new job, she claims she returned to her home after a weekend away to discover her former colleague had been arrested after camping out at her apartment for three days.

He had also sent her his diaries, she says, which detailed her outfits and his fantasies about her, revealing the scale of his obsession.

The saga came to an end, she says, when he violated a restraining order in order to attempt to kidnap her.

After sharing chilling excerpts online, the unidentified woman said she has since started a new life in another city, and claims she is able to look back on the frightening chapter of her life with humour, after undergoing counselling.

Taking to Imgur (in a post that has since been deleted) and Reddit, she shared pictures of the journals, writing: "I received these journals (and pen, don't forget the pen!) plus flowers, candy and a huge stuffed bear from my former cubicle neighbour at a job I worked at for three years. As you'll see, the guy is nucking futs.

"Our cubicles were next to each other the whole time I worked at this firm. We were kinda friendly the first six months I was there. Then he asked me on a date. I very politely declined.

"Very firm that I don't date co-workers and what-not. After that, besides for a friendly hello, he said almost nothing to me. We were on different teams, so it wasn't a big deal to me. But after I turned him down, he started keeping this journal."

Describing the first letters, which became increasingly erratic over time, she added: "This entry also takes a turn into the crazy end.

"Up until now he called me pet names and talked as if we were currently dating. This is the first time he really reveals that he's planned the rest of our lives out for us. The last nine months of the journals get really bad."

Still unaware of her stalker, the woman told how she handed in her notice to switch jobs.

"So that day I went to my supervisor and gave my two weeks notice & that I was planning on using my accrued vacation days during that time. Without getting into all the gory details, I wanted to get out of that place (and I didn't even know about this psycho yet!). So I packed up my stuff, and was gone before this loser came in."

However she soon found out just how her leaving would affect her former co-worker.

"My friends in the office told me that Psycho Cube Boy was late because he had a doctor's appointment or something and absolutely melted down when he found out why I wasn't there," she said.

"He got sent home, where I assume he wrote this last entry. In the office the next day, he contacted HR and said that I was moving and that I had asked him to bring me my last paycheck stub."

Shockingly she claims her address was given to him by the HR department, resulting in him camping out at her apartment for days.

"A since-fired HR person gave him my address," she continued. "He left work at lunchtime, bought a bunch of things he thought would win me over, and came to my apartment. Thankfully, I wasn't there, as I was flying to another city to rent an apartment for a new job.

"He camped out in front of my building for three days. Finally, someone called the cops on him and he had to abandon whatever his plans were. I got back the next day and found that he UPSed me all this stuff. Suffice to say, I didn't react in the way that he wanted."

And explaining that he had since been sentenced for a kidnap attempt, she revealed that she has managed to move on from the traumatic chapter of her life.

"Long story short, he is currently in jail (2-5 years) and I live in a new city, only now able to laugh about what happened, thanks for a kicka** therapist and some amazing drugs.

"Since so many people are asking, I'll expound on why he's in jail. After I received a restraining order, he violated that RO and attempted to kidnap me so that he could 'prove' his love to me in whatever twisted way he thought that was possible," she explained.

Quotes from co-worker's creepy 'Our love forever' letters

February 2016

"Wearing brown wrap dress with silver buckle, little too much mascara."

"When we are together I will introduce you to amazing TV and movies."

"I know you won't mind staying home to raise our children properly. It is what women are built for after all."

"Have no fear my love I will take care of you the second you are ready."

March 2016

[Talking of the woman going on holiday] "I thought of going with you. I'm sure if you saw me at the resort your heart would be bursting with love."

"Sometimes I feel you are close to acknowledging our true love, other times it frustrates me."

"I love you and you love me. Soon."

June 2016

[Talking of her talking to another male co-worker] "Hearing you banter with him two or three times a week when you know I'm listening makes my blood boil."

"Be modest. Be pure and meek like you should. I feel like I should stand up and remind you that your perfect mate is right here."

"I know the endgame even if you don't yet. That we will be together forever."

"I'm patient. After all we have the rest of our lives together."

November 2016

[Upon discovering she had moved jobs] "How could you do this? How could you abandon your one true love? How could you doom our future generations?"

"I won't be without you. I will follow you to the end of the universe, know that. I will find you and help you understand."

"I see I need to take control. I wanted to wait for you but I see that like other women you need your man to take charge."

"Fine. You want me take control. Well here is all the evidence you need."

"I understand that you want a grand gesture. For you. Your message is loud and clear."

"I'm coming for you. My love. I'm coming for us."