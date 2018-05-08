A Balinese man who rescued a severely neglected and malnourished husky he found ten months ago has shared heartwarming photos of the dog's recovery.

When Rico Soegiarto found the husky, the dog was skin and bone and could barely stand up on his own.

He was so malnourished he had bald patches on his once beautiful coat.

His new owner shared the photos of the incredible transformation. Photo / Facebook

Soegiarto decided to take care of the dog and, over the last few months, has nursed him back to health.

He bathed him regularly, fed him healthy meals and took him to the vet for check-ups.

After ten months of love and care, the dog is back to health.

The husky is now much healthier and happier. Photo / Facebook

Soegiarto's latest update on the dog on his Facebook profile has gone viral, having been shared more than 61,000 times around the world.