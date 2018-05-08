We hate to be the bearer of bad news but it would appear after death there is ... nothing.

At least according to scientists who have been studying the possibility of an after-life.

Sean Carroll, a cosmologist and physics professor at the California Institute of Technology, is one of those scientists and believes he now knows for sure there is no possibility of an after-life.

He believes that, in order for life after death to be a possibility, consciousness would need to be completely separate from the physical body.

However, as far as we know, consciousness is actually made up of a series of atoms and electrons and, as such, cannot be dissociated from the physical world.

"Claims that some form of consciousness persists after our bodies die and decay into their constituent atoms face one huge, insuperable obstacle," Dr Carroll said, quoted by the Express in the UK.

"And there's no way within those laws to allow for the information stored in our brains to persist after we die."

Scientists have tested the possibility of life after death numerous times, to no avail.

Dr Carroll points to the Quantum Field Theory (QFT), which states there is one field for each type of particle (as in: one field for electrons, one field for photons, etc).

"If it's really nothing but atoms and the known forces, there is clearly no way for the soul to survive death," he wrote in Scientific American.

"Believing in life after death, to put it mildly, requires physics beyond the Standard Model.

"Most importantly, we need some way for that 'new physics' to interact with the atoms that we do have.

"Within QFT, there can't be a new collection of 'spirit particles' and 'spirit forces' that interact with our regular atoms, because we would have detected them in existing experiments."