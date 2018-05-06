Meghan Markle's mother is ready to open up about the racist abuse her daughter has suffered as a result of her royal relationship, it has been reported.

Doria Ragland, 61, is said to be ready to share details of Markle's struggle in a "groundbreaking" interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Ragland, who will play a key role in her daughter's wedding, was seen leaving the TV mogul's US$88 million ($125m) California home last week, according to the Daily Mail.

Doria Ragland, 61, will is said to be ready to share details of the racist abuse her daughter has suffered in a 'groundbreaking' interview with Oprah. Photo / Getty Images

The reason for the six-hour visit has not been confirmed, but a US TV source has told the Mirror Online that the pair were discussing ideas for a tell-all interview.

Advertisement

The source said: "Oprah and Doria spent a long time chatting and they got on really well. The most important and significant issue they spoke about was race and how badly some people had reacted to Meghan and Harry.

"What happened to Meghan and Harry was disgusting and they and all of their families were horrified. It's an issue close to both Doria and Oprah, who have both suffered racism."

However, the interview reportedly needs to be approved by Markle, Harry and Buckingham Palace before it is recorded.

Prince Harry, 33, slammed racist attacks on Markle, 36, shortly after their relationship became public knowledge in 2016.

In an unprecedented move, the royal said his girlfriend "has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment".

"Some has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web comments."

The couple were at the centre of an anthrax scare this year, when a suspicious letter containing white powder was sent to St James Palace addressed to Harry and Markle.

Meghan's parents are set to meet with the Queen ahead of Harry and Meghan's nuptials at Windsor. Photo / AP

Police treated the letter as "a racist hate crime" and it raised concerns about security at Harry and Markle's wedding.

Markle has previously referred to the difficulties she's faced with race in Hollywood, telling Elle UK: "To describe something as being black and white means it is clearly defined.

"Yet being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating."

Ragland visited Winfrey's "Promised Land" mansion in Santa Barbara last week as expectations mount for her daughter's wedding to Prince Harry in London.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo / AP

The mother-of-the-bride emerged after six hours bearing a gift basket believed to have contained some of Winfrey's favourite items.

Ragland is no doubt looking forward to seeing her daughter, 36, marry fiance Prince Harry, 33, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19.

Meghan's mother, who is a yoga instructor, is expected to arrive in London "well before" her daughter ties the knot "so she can be part of the fun and festivities and see that dress".

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.