Newborn Prince Louis is no doubt the centre of attention at Kensington Palace, but overnight it was Princess Charlotte's moment in the spotlight as she celebrated her third birthday.

This morning Kensington Palace tweeted a throwback snap of the Princess of her first day at nursery in January 2018, with the caption: 'Thank you all for your lovely messages!'

However, royal fans are eagerly awaiting the traditional birthday portrait, which is usually released around the big day.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrives with Prince William and Prince George to visit newborn Louis. Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte's first and second birthday photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, who regularly opts to take her own portraits rather than commissioning a professional for a formal photoshoot.

The youngster is expected to celebrate her big day at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

Prince William is currently on leave from royal duties to spend time with his newborn son, Prince Louis, and the little Princess received a very special visit from the Queen yesterday to wish her well ahead of her birthday.

Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte – thank you all for your lovely messages! pic.twitter.com/IpLwFXveHp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

The Queen arrived at Kensington Palace by helicopter to meet her newest grandchild and wish Princess Charlotte happy birthday.

The 92-year-old monarch was pictured flying into the grounds of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's London home to meet newborn Prince Louis, who is her sixth great-grandchild.

The Queen arrived at Kensington Palace by helicopter to meet her newest grandchild and wish Princess Charlotte happy birthday. Photo / Getty Images

She arrived from Windsor where she had been saying with Prince Philip as he recovers from a recent hip operation.

The Queen carried a bunch of hand-picked flowers, reportedly a gift for the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal family has a habit of homemade gifts, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George making presents for the Queen, according to Prince William.

Princess Charlotte waves to onlookers. Photo / AP

"We've tried making a few things, now the great-grandchildren are around you see they can make stuff and of course that goes down really well – doesn't matter what it looks like, it just goes down really well," he said about her birthday last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge famously gave the Queen a jar of her homemade chutney for her first Christmas with the family.

As she turns three, Charlotte has proved that she's already a pro at embracing her royal duties.

Last week, the little Princess charmed the world as she confidently waved to the cameras on her way into the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington to visit her baby brother.

The trio arrive at the hospital. Photo / AP

Her little royal wave sent Twitter users into meltdown as they commented on how cute the 'professional' youngster was.

Although Charlotte and her brother George are rarely seen in public, she's shown her confident side on overseas tours in Canada and Poland and Germany, while her brother has a shyer nature.

- additional reporting news.com.au