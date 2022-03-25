New Zealand's sexiest - and least sexy - cities revealed

Where are the spicier bedrooms in New Zealand. Lovehoney data reveals. Photo / 123rf

Search and sales data from Lovehoney has revealed the sexiest, and least sexy, cities and suburbs in New Zealand.

The company, which manufactures and sells pleasure products, has compiled the data into the Lovehoney Sex Map, an interactive online experience that lets users search their city or postcode to find out the top toys and sexual fantasies where they live.

The results are calculated based on sales and population density, shining a light on the sexual habits of New Zealanders up and down the country.

So how did the different regions of Aotearoa fare?

Queenstown took out the top spot as New Zealand's sexiest city, proving that the region is as adventurous behind closed doors as it is in the great outdoors.

According to Lovehoney, Queenstown takes the crown as "the kinkiest place in New Zealand". "The resort town recorded the most sex toy sales of the past year... proving that Queenstowners err on the side of adventure," the company announced.

Neighbouring Wānaka was a close second, racking up the second highest lingerie sales across the country. Wellington took third place.

The top 10 of New Zealand's sexiest cities/towns:

1. Queenstown

2. Wānaka

3. Wellington

4. Kerikeri

5. Motueka

6. Blenheim

7. Whakatāne

8. Gore

9. Dunedin

10. Palmerston North

New Zealand's sexiest suburbs. Photo / Lovehoney

The data is not great news for Mosgiel, which finds itself with the title of least sexy town in New Zealand.

The country's biggest city is, in fact, its least sexy major city, ranking number 40 out of 42 postcodes.

The ranking of the 10 least sexy cities/towns in New Zealand:

1. Mosgiel

2. Porirua

3. Auckland

4. Lower Hutt

5. Havelock North

6. Rotorua

7. Hastings

8. Hamilton

9. Christchurch

10. Richmond

New Zealand's least sexy suburbs. Photo / Lovehoney

"To create the sex map we executed an analysis on the 42 largest towns and cities in New Zealand to discover the juiciest findings informed by purchases, searches and more," Australasian Lovehoney director Rob Godwin said.

"It's been fantastic to see more Kiwis taking charge of their sexual wellness throughout the pandemic," he added.

"It's great to see that when New Zealanders have had to spend time indoors, they have focused on their wellbeing, reconnecting with themselves and their partners."