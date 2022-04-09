The New Zealand-born mum has opened up about pregnancy loss, following her fourth miscarriage. Photo / Instagram/rocamoons

Warning: This story deals with miscarriage and pregnancy loss

A New Zealand-born mother-of-two has opened up about her family's heartbreak following her fourth miscarriage, in a social media post that resonated with followers around the globe.

Mona-Jane Hannemann shared the heartbreaking post on Instagram this week, revealing she had a fourth miscarriage after doctors could not find a heartbeat during a scan when she was nine weeks pregnant.

"I really don't even know how to say this... I always want this space to be uplifting with good positive energy but lately it doesn't feel authentic to only share the good and not the trials, as I know so many of us go through hard times quietly," the New Zealand-born mum, now based in Hawaii, wrote.

"Max and I are having another miscarriage. Last week I went in for an ultrasound, almost nine weeks along and no heartbeat, again.

"This would be our fourth time now but the first time sharing about it," she added.

Hanneman, who moved from New Zealand to Hawaii at the age of 17, says it "never felt like the right time" before to talk about her previous miscarriages, but now wants to be more open about the struggles her family is facing.

"I know I'm not alone in this. I am so sorry to all who have to go through this to," she continued.

"I truly want anyone else going through the same to feel seen and acknowledged and feel SO loved, important and valued with so much purpose in life.

"It's not easy, it really sucks! Especially when we still don't have answers. But we are getting through it and am grateful to know it's in the Lord's hands, and I find comfort and peace in that. I know rainbows come after the rain," she added.

Hannemann and husband Max have two children - Roca, 7, and Elko, 2.

Her candid post touched many of her 271,000 followers who expressed sympathy for her grief and also their own stories of pregnancy loss.

"I'm so sorry for your losses, it's an unbearable pain. I also had three miscarriages many years ago, and then went on to have two lovely children," one person wrote.

Other followers also praised the Kiwi-born mum for speaking up about her grief.

"When I went through a stillbirth and then a miscarriage, the thing that helped me the most was to know that I wasn't alone," someone else said.