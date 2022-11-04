Photo / 123rf

A groundbreaking new study has shown how you can increase muscle growth while spending half the amount of time in the gym.

The study, authored by Edith Cowan University professor Ken Nosaka, found that eccentric muscle contractions – the contractions that occur when a muscle is lengthened as the weight is lowered – are more effective at building size.

Further, the study, which was published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, found that muscle gains could be made doing half the number of repetitions.

In the study, groups of people performed three different curl exercises twice a week for five weeks as well as another group who did no exercise.

One group performed eccentric-only or lowering exercises, a second group performed concentric or lifting exercises and the third group performed both concentric and eccentric exercises – but the eccentric group did half the number of repetitions as the other groups.

The study, which involved researchers from Niigata University, Nishikyushu University and Londrina University in Brazil, found that the group performing the eccentric-only exercises achieved strength gains that equalled the other groups despite performing half the number of repetitions, while the muscles grew more in thickness than the other groups.

“This latest study shows we can be far more efficient in the time we spend exercising and still see significant results by focusing on eccentric muscle contractions,” Nosaka said.

“In the case of a dumbbell curl, many people may believe the lifting action provides the most benefit, or at least some benefit, but we found concentric muscle contractions contributed little to the training effects.”

Nosaka suggested the relationship between our muscles and brain activation might be the key behind the findings.

“Recruitment of the motor unit in the brain is important for increasing our strength.

“Eccentric contractions can activate the brain more,” he said, adding it takes greater concentration in focusing on lowering weights.

“We already know one eccentric muscle contraction a day can increase muscle strength if it’s performed five days a week – even if it’s only three seconds a day – but concentric (lifting a weight) or isometric muscle contractions (holding a weight) does not provide such an effect.”

Bringing it back to the gym, Nosaka recommends using two hands to perform the concentric element of the movement and one hand lowering – the eccentric element – in the following exercises: bicep curls, overhead extensions, front raises and shoulder press.

Heading down to the legs, Nosaka said the same technique could be applied to knee extensions, leg curls, and calf raises.