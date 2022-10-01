New research provides hope for inflammatory bowel disease sufferers

Thousands of New Zealanders suffer from inflammatory bowel disease. Photo / Getty Images

A viral cocktail shows promise in combating the bacteria that cause irritable bowel flare-ups. By Nicky Pellegrino.

Thousands of New Zealanders suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a term used to describe a range of conditions including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. While the cause remains unclear, research has linked IBD to the microbiome, the colony of helpful and also potentially harmful bacteria that live in our gut. Now, a team of scientists from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel have identified a specific type of bacteria associated with IBD flare-ups.

Klebsiella pneumoniae is a type of bacterium that is known to cause other infections, and is increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

Even after experiments in mice had narrowed down the strains of klebsiella involved in IBD, the challenge was how to get rid of it without harming other beneficial microbes inhabiting the gut.

"This is a huge challenge, not just in IBD but any microbiome-related disease, because we don't have the means of doing so today," says Eran Elinav, a corresponding author on the study.

The team turned to the natural enemy of bacteria, bacteriophages – generally shortened to phages – a type of virus. Phages tend to be very specific about the types of bacteria they infect. So Elinav and his team faced their next challenge, identifying which out of the many, many phages out there would be best to target klebsiella. This was slow and unglamorous work.

"Basically, we connected to the main Israeli sewer pipe and isolated phages from very disgusting buckets of sewage," explains Elinav. "Then we had to genomically characterise and screen them in order to identify phages from different phage families that would potentially attack klebsiella but not any other bacteria. This very painful process resulted in a five-phage cocktail that seems to be effective against any klebsiella we have utilised them against."

A combination therapy is important because during what Elinav refers to as "the arms race" between phages and bacteria, it is common for bacteria to develop resistance mechanisms very rapidly.

"If you gave a single phage to a bacterial colony, there's a 100 per cent chance of some of the bacteria developing resistance to it, and making the phage no longer effective at killing them. To solve this, we've identified multiple phages that will each attack the bacteria through a different mechanism. When given together, this would not allow the bacteria to develop resistance to all of them."

Phages cannot infect human cells, and so pose no threat to us. Even so, they represent a large amount of foreign material and the body will generate an immune response to eliminate them.

"The solution was to give them orally, so the phages would concentrate in the gut and avoid an encounter with most of our immune system," says Elinav. "However, stomach acidity eliminates the vast majority of phages that are given orally, so we had to also give antacids to neutralise that. Once they've survived the stomach, phages will very happily proliferate in the rest of the gut."

So far, this therapy has been used successfully only in mice. The team have yet to try treating people with IBD but they have gathered more information about how phages behave in the different gut compartments and have dosed a small number of healthy volunteers with the five-phage cocktail.

"We collected all the faeces generated by these volunteers throughout the trial," says Elinav. "That has enabled us to see that when we give a small amount of these phages to volunteers under acid-neutralising conditions, the phages survive the human gut and maintain levels that are a thousand-fold higher than what would be expected to be the effective killing concentration.

"We've also shown that phage consumption is very safe; people didn't complain of any adverse effects. And the phages that were specifically targeting klebsiella pneumoniae were not harming any unrelated bacteria in the gut microbiome of these healthy volunteers."

If trials with IBD patients go well, there is potential for this treatment to do much more. Elinav and his team are already starting to develop phage cocktails to target other conditions.

"This could be expanded to any microbiome-associated disease such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cancer and neurodegeneration."