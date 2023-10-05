Pals' latest release, The Beige One, could just be the drink of the summer. Video / NZ Herald

It’s that time of year again - the days are getting longer, temperatures are getting (slightly) warmer and countless cold beverages are starting to hit shelves.

They’re all signs that summer is finally on its way, and while the weather may not be playing ball just yet, Pals certainly is.

The home-grown brand has just released their brand-new flavour - vodka, pink guava, lime and soda - and while the beige can may not be a persuading selling point, the Herald’s taste-testers’ hot takes could be enough to have you running down to your nearest liquor store to grab a box.

Cracking open a cold one, Herald reporters called the new beverage “nice”, said “it smells summery, it tastes summery”, and confessed they would “definitely have it at a summer barbeque.” One tester even said it left her feeling “ready to party”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pals’ brand-new flavour:

The latest Pals flavour started as an April Fool's joke. Photo / Pals

The brand’s latest release, The Beige One, featuring - yes, you guessed it, beige-coloured cans - originally started as an April Fool’s joke.

Pals jokingly wrote on social media earlier this year, “We ran out of colours so we called in the experts ... tag your beige Pals!”, and later commented, “Fooled you Pals, but what if we actually did it?”

Months later, the unassuming beige cans have officially joined the brand’s line-up of summer drinks, with the flavour within officially revealed today.

Teased as tasting “anything but beige”, the humble neutral-coloured cans contain a vodka, pink guava, lime and soda concoction.

The latest Pals flavour is a far cry from their other pastel-coloured cans. Photo / Pals

Pals founder and director Mat Croad says, “The April Fools’ post had such a great reaction from our followers, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we just run with it?’”

“Putting pink guava and lime into a beige can is a bit unexpected, but it’s definitely original and pushes the boundaries, and that’s what Pals will always be about.”

It’s a far cry from the instantly recognisable pastel-coloured cans that are a staple at every summer festival in New Zealand.

The newest flavour underwent several rounds of taste-testing before hitting shelves, co-founder Nick Marshall explains.

“We put a huge amount of effort into perfecting the flavour and the process takes months of fine-tuning.”