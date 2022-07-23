Meghan Markle wanted to be "just like" Ivanka Trump. Photo / Getty Images

It appears Meghan Markle once had a girl crush on Ivanka Trump.

Tom Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, has made headlines this week for its shocking claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the most recent claim has revealed an unlikely friendship between the Duchess and the former first daughter.

In old posts from the Duchess's now-defunct blog, The Tig, Bower revealed the former Suits star interviewed Trump four years before she began dating Prince Harry and said she wanted to be "just like" the businesswoman.

Bower quoted the blog post in his book with part of it reading, "Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she's not just carved a niche for herself under her father's famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire,"

"It's so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege — to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb," Meghan wrote.

"But I always remember Ivanka being different — she wasn't dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums. She wasn't running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs.

"Instead, she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand."

Ivanka Trump. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess went on to say whenever she and Trump would "have drinks", she always ordered the same as her friend "because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat."

Bower added that after the blog post, the Duchess "embraced" Donald Trump's daughter on her blog and frequently featured her "beautiful designs" of shoes, furniture and clothes.

He continued to say, the Duchess gushed over her friend and quoted her saying, "she does it all".

Bower noted the friendship may have taken a turn only two years later when the businesswoman's father was elected president and Meghan branded him as a misogynist while the former president hit back and called her "nasty".