Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford is celebrating her 4th birthday today. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's daughter Neve is celebrating her 4th birthday today - and this year it was Ardern's turn to make the birthday cake.

Since Neve's 1st birthday, Ardern has turned to her trusty Women's Weekly cake-making book for inspiration, whipping up a bunny rabbit and then a piano cake when her daughter turned 2.

Last year her fiance Clarke Gayford took the reins, making a TV-shaped cake with projected images of films Frozen, Moana and an episode of Mickey Mouse in Gone to Pieces.

This year Ardern looked no further than the cover of the classic cookbook, which features a ladybug cake.

"This year was my turn on the birthday cake (or what I've come to know as the 'stress bomb')," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the finished cake.

"Neve requested a Ladybug, and after several disasters underneath A LOT of icing, this was the result."

The result was impressive - but as the PM revealed, not all of the cake was actually edible.

"All edible aside from the eyes (I resorted to sharpie on lollipops)," she contined. "Happy Birthday Neve Te Aroha!"

As mum to a 4-year-old, Ardern is no stranger to the tougher side of parenting. Earlier this week, she shared the very relatable experience of being up multiple times with a child who refused to sleep.

"In the office kitchen making the strongest tea possible pre my morning media round and wondering how many other parents have a 3 year old that suddenly gets up ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT! Tips welcome," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The caption was posted above a selfie of Ardern, ready to start her work day.

It is not the first time the Prime Minister has taken to social media to share the realities of parenthood in general - and the intricacies of getting children to stay in bed, in particular.

Back in November, Neve made a special appearance (albeit off camera) in one of her mum's live Facebook videos.