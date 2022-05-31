The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Netflix crews to join them during the Invictus Games in April. Photo / Getty Images

Netflix camera crews have not been accredited for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and will be "moved on" if they set up to film the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from public areas, the Telegraph has learned.

The streaming service, rumoured to be making a documentary about the Sussexes, will not be among the official broadcast crews attending the Jubilee celebrations.

Media outlets from around the world will be attending the four-day bank holiday events, with the largest British and American networks setting up hubs outside Buckingham Palace for their lead hosts and guests to film.

Others will film royal arrivals at St Paul's Cathedral, Trooping the Colour and the Sunday afternoon pageant from official positions, having been cleared by security and authorised to do so.

A source has confirmed to the Telegraph that Netflix will not be among them.

While they will be able to travel to public areas along with any other well-wishers, should Netflix crews attempt to set up professional camera tripods or lighting to film the royal family they will be "moved on" by Jubilee stewards, the source said.

Key events for the Jubilee, including the Saturday night concert and the pageant, are to be broadcast by the BBC, which holds the rights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously welcomed Netflix crews to join them at events including the Invictus Games in The Hague.

During a visit to New York in September, the couple were flanked by cameras and Prince Harry was photographed with a wire sticking out of his pocket, thought to be from a television microphone.

The couple are also reported to have welcomed Netflix crews into their California home for a fly-on-the wall documentary series, with filming already taking place over a number of months.

Royal sources have been deeply wary of any Netflix involvement in the Platinum Jubilee, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this month finally confirming they would be bringing their children to Britain to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

It is the first time their daughter Lilibet will visit the UK or meet the Queen, and comes ahead of the planned publication of Prince Harry's autobiography.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a private visit to the Queen en route to The Hague, where filming took place for Heart of Invictus, a series which will cast a spotlight on a group of competitors taking part in the competition.

Harry later told US television about the trip and expressed his concerns about the "people around" his grandmother.

In September 2020, a spokesman for the Sussexes emphatically denied they would be taking part in a reality-style show for Netflix. But a Hollywood insider has now told US tabloid Page Six that filming is under way.

A spokesman for the Sussexes declined to comment on the latest claim, although one source noted that the couple had "several projects in various stages of development at Netflix".

So far, the Sussexes' Netflix deal, under their company Archewell Productions, has not resulted in any finished programmes.

The Invictus documentary is still in production, while the Duchess's project Pearl, a children's animated series, has been cancelled by the streaming service.

As they visit Britain for the Jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend both Trooping the Colour and the St Paul's service of thanksgiving for the Queen.

They will not be present for the "balcony moment" on the opening day of the bank holiday, Thursday, after the Queen decided it would be restricted to working members of the family only after "careful consideration".