This wholesome cake makes the most of summer stone fruit.
A delicious, naturally sweet cake using almond meal and coconut sugar, topped with an addictive walnut crumble and roasted nectarines. Use whatever fruit is in season to make this cake a year-round favourite. Serve with a big scoop of vanilla icecream.
Nectarine walnut crumble cake
- Serves 10
- 1 cup almond meal
- 1½ cup flour
- ¾ cup coconut sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ½ cup plant-based or dairy yoghurt
- ½ cup light-flavoured oil
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 nectarines
Walnut crumble
- ¾ cup walnuts, roughly chopped
- ⅓ cup flour
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ginger
- 2 Tbsp coconut sugar
- 2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C and line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper.
- Add all the cake ingredients, except the nectarines, to a bowl and mix until well combined.
- Pour the cake batter into the lined cake tin and set aside.
- To make the walnut crumble, add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix until the walnuts are completely coated.
- De-stone the nectarines and slice into wedges.
- Place the nectarines randomly on top of the cake and sprinkle the crumble on top.
- Cook in the oven for 40 minutes.
- Once cooked, remove the cake from the oven and leave to cool completely, We love serving this with a scoop of vanilla icecream. The cake will keep for 3 days in an airtight container in the fridge.
Two Raw Sisters — Rosa and Margo Flanagan — are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters