Nectarine walnut crumble cake. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

This wholesome cake makes the most of summer stone fruit.

A delicious, naturally sweet cake using almond meal and coconut sugar, topped with an addictive walnut crumble and roasted nectarines. Use whatever fruit is in season to make this cake a year-round favourite. Serve with a big scoop of vanilla icecream.

Nectarine walnut crumble cake

Serves 10

1 cup almond meal

1½ cup flour

¾ cup coconut sugar

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp sea salt

½ cup plant-based or dairy yoghurt

½ cup light-flavoured oil

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 nectarines

Walnut crumble

¾ cup walnuts, roughly chopped

⅓ cup flour

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

2 Tbsp coconut sugar

2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper. Add all the cake ingredients, except the nectarines, to a bowl and mix until well combined. Pour the cake batter into the lined cake tin and set aside. To make the walnut crumble, add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix until the walnuts are completely coated. De-stone the nectarines and slice into wedges. Place the nectarines randomly on top of the cake and sprinkle the crumble on top. Cook in the oven for 40 minutes. Once cooked, remove the cake from the oven and leave to cool completely, We love serving this with a scoop of vanilla icecream. The cake will keep for 3 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

Two Raw Sisters — Rosa and Margo Flanagan.

Two Raw Sisters — Rosa and Margo Flanagan — are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters