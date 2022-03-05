The woman's fiance ghosted her after an inappropriate video was sent to him of her and a male stripper at her hens party. Photo / Getty

The woman's fiance ghosted her after an inappropriate video was sent to him of her and a male stripper at her hens party. Photo / Getty

A jilted bride was left devastated on her wedding day after her groom and long term partner ghosted her jousr hours before they were due to get married.

A friend of the couple opened up after the heartbreaking day detailing the key reasons the groom never showed up to the wedding.

According to the friend, the groom had received a rather saucy video from the bride's hens do where his soon-to-be wife engaged in activity he clearly deemed was a step too far.

In a post online, the attendee revealed: "Damn. Man ghosted his fiancé on their wedding day because she ha a bachelorette part and a video was sent to him from her sister of the male stripper" engaging in an act many would describe as inappropriate and too far even for a hens do.

How did the groom obtain footage of the incident? The wedding guest claims that the bride's sister felt insulted and rejected after she was demoted in the wedding party and was wanting to seek revenge.

She explained: "Sister was lame for that she was trying to get revenge because her sister downgraded her from a matron of honour to a bridesmaid."

The wedding guest's tweets have gone viral gaining more than 40,000 likes and thousands of responses.

People were quick to weigh in, with some saying the bride's sister should have stopped her from engaging in the incident in the first place.

One responded: "The right thing would've been telling her sister not to do it instead of watching, recording, and THEN sending it to her fiancé."

Others believed the sister was either jealous or liked the groom herself.

More weighed in supporting the sister.

"Nah her sister did the right thing."

Another agreed: "She could just have integrity and didn't want this man to be hurt knowing he aint deserve it."