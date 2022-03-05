Wellington bus driver delights passersby while playing saxophone during his break. Video / James Stonley

James Stonley was walking back from getting a Covid-19 test in Johnsonville, Wellington, yesterday when he heard a sound, coming from a bus parked on the side of the road nearby.

When he crossed the road, he found the bus driver pacing inside the empty bus, playing his saxophone.

Stonley, who did not approach the bus driver as he was awaiting the result of his Covid test, got his phone out and started filming.

He posted his video on social media hoping to "spread a bit of love and positivity in the midst of these challenging times".

And spread love it did.

After a few hours on the local Facebook group, the video had gathered more than 2400 likes as Facebook users applauded the man's musical talent and appreciated the beauty of his tunes.

The musical moment was caught on video. Photo / James Stonley

"What a Legend! These f****d times, this a joy to see," one person commented.

"I vote for live music on all public buses now," someone else said.

"Wow how talented is he! Takes real skill to play a sax," another Facebook user added.

One Facebook user recognised the bus driver from previous impromptu bus concerts: "He's been doing this for years up by Karori even before his early morning shift. Marvellous."

The joy came just at the right time for Stonley who, 30 minutes after filming the video, found out he had tested positive for Covid.

"I am trying to just focus on the good things in the world," he told the Herald.

This fleeting moment, he says, is definitely one of those good things.