Mum's 'life-changing' 50kg weight loss transformation

Jala Allouche, 33, from Lake Munmorah, said she was determined to become a "better version" of herself. Photo / Supplied

Jala Allouche, 33, from Lake Munmorah, said she was determined to become a "better version" of herself. Photo / Supplied

When Jala Allouche looks back at photos showing just how far she has come in her transformation, she's filled with pride and happiness.

The mother-of-two said she never dreamt of feeling as strong and confident as she does today.

When the 33-year-old, from Lake Munmorah, NSW, reached 114kg she knew it was time to make a lifestyle change, with her biggest motivation to become a "better version" of herself.

"I felt constantly tired, none of my clothes fit properly and I just didn't feel myself," Allouche told news.com.au.

She said her diet comprised of "excessive" amounts of takeaway and junk food which escalated following the birth of her second child, just over four years ago.

It was in this moment the mother-of-two decided to contact three-time WBFF (World Beauty Fitness and Fashion) champion and personal trainer, Alicia Gowans, of Allys Angels and Alphas.

"I messaged Alicia on Instagram asking for help with my weight loss journey and it has completely changed my life," Allouche said.

"My transformation has helped me with all areas of my life physically, personal and business. I have learned to say 'yes' to new opportunities and push myself outside my comfort zone for personal development and growth."

However, Allouche, who has gone on to lose 50kg, said just like any change, she has faced several obstacles along the way.

"My biggest challenge was learning to push myself outside my own comfort zone," she said.

"But I was focused and I had to learn to have patience.

"I learned not all weeks would go to plan and to just keep moving forward one step at a time."

She said for her personally, it has come down to "structure" and "organisation", especially when juggling a household and working a busy job in marketing.

"I train either early in the morning or in the evening if I have a busy schedule, or straight after dropping the kids off at school.

"But having a personalised training and nutrition plan that's been structured around my lifestyle has been amazing.

"It means I know what I have to do every week and it also keeps me accountable, focused and on track."

Allouche, who shared her health and fitness journey on Instagram, said she exercises roughly four to six times a week with a mixture of cardio, weights and HIIT training.

And as for her nutrition, she said she's still able to enjoy all her favourite foods, in moderation, while hitting her health and fitness goals.

"I feel extremely proud, confident and strong," she said.

"I just wanted to be the best version of myself and I've worked really hard at it. I took it one step at a time, and it paid off."

She said for others also looking to make a lifestyle change, the key is to set small goals.

"Work smarter not harder, keep learning along your journey, set goals, have fun and surround yourself with people that support you every step of your transformation journey."