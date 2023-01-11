Nicole Cooper has lost her battle with cancer. Photo / Instagram

A 38-year-old mum has written a tragic but inspirational final message before dying after a five-year battle with cancer.

Nicole Cooper, from Melbourne, has shared her story in great detail since she was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in 2017 when she was 33.

The brave mum-of-one’s message as she passed away is about how she has refused to let her illness define her.

“When it comes to wrapping up, cancer is not the thing I want to sign out on,” she wrote in a message shared on Instagram.

“Cancer is not the thing ‘wrapping up’ this family.

“Because actually, the stuff that matters is the stuff that we have built together for each of us: the shared respect, joy, compelling and insightful commitment, and unwavering authenticity to the real nuts and bolts of being alive.

“It’s the fragility of this, the incomparable everythingness, the preparedness to take every risk for this group, to truly declare that living in my most scared and vulnerable and weak and wonderful was worth it all.

“Because I got to do it with all of you.

“That is the purpose of things. That is what I wrap up from.

“And that is what I know you all are just beginning to champion for us, for every day, for evermore.”

The tear-jerking message was posted alongside pictures of Cooper sharing an embrace in her hospital bed with her husband and son, Joshua, and an image of the rest of her family at her side.

Cooper was diagnosed with the aggressive disease shortly after Joshua’s birth and has bravely fought back, even going into remission at one point.

Just weeks ago she was celebrating Christmas at home with her family, but on Boxing Day her health took a turn for the worse and she was rushed to hospital.

She was suffering from pneumonia and later told her loved ones that she “couldn’t breathe and now I can”.

Her hospital battle continued up until her final post on Tuesday.

Tributes poured in from her friends.

Among them was AFL WAG Bec Judd, who wrote: “Oh Nic, The bravest, most inspiring person I know. I have your back and will love your family hard, forever, as I do you.”

Another friend, Marika Day, said: “This is heartbreaking. The most inspirational woman I know.

“I am so glad I got to meet you. Your strength is like no other. Rest peacefully knowing you’ve made a positive influence in the lives of everyone who knew you. So much love to the family x”

Lana Wilkinson added: “Heartbreaking to hear this. Heaven has gained an angel today. My deepest condolences to Tim, Josh and your beautiful family. I only had the privilege of knowing you a short while, your zest for life will stay with me always.”



