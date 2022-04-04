Mum's fairy bread 'hack' a game-changer

Thousands were left shocked after having 'never thought of it before'. Photo / TikTok/gettingbetterwithsarah

It appears not many people are aware of this "brilliant", "life-changing" fairy bread hack.

A Australian woman, who goes by the name of Sarah on TikTok, clocked more than 1.5 million views on a video that reveals an easy, mess-free way to make the Kiwi favourite.

Instead of the usual method of pouring the sprinkles onto buttered bread, Sarah demonstrated a much simpler way.

She filled a square container with hundreds and thousands, grabbed a slice of white bread and put it butter side down into the colourful sprinkles.

"It has come to my attention that people have been pouring sprinkles on," she wrote on the clip.

"Look! No mess," she added, while showing a close-up of the bread evenly covered with hundreds and thousands.

"If I can change even one person's life for the better, then I'm doing things right, one slice of fairy bread at a time," she joked.

While it seems like an obvious way to coat the bread, thousands took to the comments section shocked at her "hack".

"OMG life-changing," one stunned user wrote.

A second added: "Thirty-two years being an Aussie and I failed to even think of this."

A third said: "My mind just exploded … I thought I was relatively smart until about 17 seconds ago!"

Even Twisties Australia commented: "How have I been doing it wrong my whole life."

Others lost their minds over how it left her kitchen counter sprinkle-free, while some said the "mess" was part of the "ritual".

"But the mess is part of the fun," one person wrote, while another added: "Eating the mess was awesome."

Despite the majority of people having never thought of making it this way, other's said they'd also been doing it for years.

"I can't believe that anyone would do it any other way? It's mess-free and fast," one person commented.

"I thought this was how everyone made fairy bread," another added.

However, it wasn't just the fairy bread "hack" that attracted the more than 2900 comments.

It was also the TikToker's patterned blue and white plate.

"Does everyone have that plate or is it me?" one woman asked.

"OMG my Grandpa has the same plates," another wrote.

"It's the plate for me – definitely plays on my childhood," said a third.