The eerie doppelganger the family found at the accommodation. Photo / Twitter/JennieStevenson

Finding a painting of someone who looks exactly like you has got to be high up on the list of creepiest things to discover in a holiday rental.

A family in Sweden were breaking up their long drive home from a ski trip when they noticed the painting.

“Just arrived at our secluded rural B&B to find a painting of our youngest child depicted as a small girl,” Jennie Stevenson wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the painting and her boy.

“There’s absolutely no terrifying precedent for this, so it’s probably fine.”

Another Twitter user posted the two pictures on top of one another with a 50 per cent overlay and asked, “Is it too late to find another place to stay …?”

is it too late to find another place to stay...? pic.twitter.com/DLROfTGF43 — Jane 🌱💙🇺🇦 (@localnotail) April 8, 2023

“OMG. If I find the pictures of the other four of us I’m definitely out of here,” Stevenson replied.

A second update confirmed the family “survived the night” but it probably wasn’t the most comfortable sleep they’d had.

“Did wake at one point to hear an unusual papery sound, as though someone was flipping the pages of a book,” Stevenson said.

“Locked the door, obvs [obviously], and was tempted to lock the children in their own room, but, ftr [for the record], I did not.”

Stevenson, who moved with her family to Sweden from the UK two years ago, told the Mirror they arrived at the B&B around dusk and were getting ready to sit down for dinner when they noticed the painting.

“My daughter just went, ‘Mum, there’s a picture of Barney on the wall,’” she said.

The painting was by Swedish painter Carl Larsson and is called Flowers In The Meadow.