A British mother has been criticised online for complaining when her in-laws gave her teething 19-month-old ibuprofen.

In a post shared on online parenting platform Mumsnet, the mum complained that her mother-in-law had given her daughter the painkiller without asking her permission.

The post was shared by a "friend" of the mother, but several commenters on the forum speculated that the post was made by the mum herself, hiding her identity for fear of online vitriol.

The friend explained that the mum had a good relationship with her in-laws but on this particular occasion was angered that medication gave been given without checking with her first. The mum was concerned that her daughter could have been overdosed with the ibuprofen if she had already medicated her child prior to dropping her off.

The post read: "Hi all, posting on behalf of a friend. My close friend's daughter was dropped off today at her grandparent's house. She is 19 months old and is currently teething. Usually stays for one day every couple of weeks whilst parents have a day at home. Usually daughter loves to go.

"Mum (my friend) didn't get told the following until dad (friends husband) went to pick her up:

"Daughter was given baby Nurofen without telling my friend and her husband. Which she has NEVER had before. Do you not have to inform the parents before giving their child any medication? My thoughts were what if my friend had given her medication before dropping her off and there is an accidental overdose?

"Is my friend in her right to be upset and worried about this?"

Most fellow mums on the forum slammed the mum, making it clear that she was simply "overreacting".

"I think your friend is being very unfair to be annoyed about this," commented one mum. "She trusts the grandparents to take care of her child and do what's best for her. To me that includes making a call on medicine unless specifically told not to in advance."

Many pointed out that the mum should simply grateful to have regular, free babysitting for her child. They also noted that as the mother-in-law looked after the child so often she was well within her rights to make a call on medication.

"It seems very controlling to be honest. What happens if poor MIL can't get hold of mum, is the child just expected to suffer?." One user posted.

Another commented: "Personally I'd check but I can imagine my sister-in-law not checking as she'd do it in my child's best interests. I couldn't get worked up about it. Your friend should appreciate the child care."