A mum has gotten backlash of social media after putting her baby heels and posting it to TikTok. Video / pearlmcd4

A mother has been slammed online after posting a video of her young child in heels.

After posting a clip of her baby walking around in pink socks and high heels to TikTok, a mother has felt the intense backlash of social media.

New York Post has reported the video that quickly went viral caught the attention of many viewers who slammed the mother for being irresponsible.

One person commented on the video, "They can damage her feet; babies not supposed to be in heels," while another complained, "Really? Let's completely ruin your child's feet – what exceptional parents you are NOT,"

After being subject to an intense amount of scrutiny, the mother reportedly took to the comment section to reveal it wasn't all that it seemed, and the video was intended to be light-hearted and funny.

But the mum defended her actions, hitting back at the haters. Photo / TikTok @delleted060919

The woman explained the "high heels" were purchased from a Build-A-Bear Workshop and were very soft.

"They are Build-A-Bear shoes, they are soft, and her hands were being held – thank you for all your concerns," she said.

However, her explanation didn't go down well with some people, and one person said, "Even if play shoes, they are just horrid".

But after reading the mother's explanation, other people felt the hateful comments had gone too far and opted to support the woman.

One person said, "I get all the hate comments IF she wore them daily. I'd so put Build-A-Bear shoes on my girl for a laugh, but she's 18 now,"

While another said, "Well, that's just the best. Please watch the comments, as if the child wears them daily! Why's everyone so serious? It's a joke!"