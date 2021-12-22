Mum reveals baby-name revenge on husband after he loses bet

Wife names her daughter after a song her husband hates. Video / @amosley9 via TikTok

If you and your partner can't agree on a name for your baby it can cause some understandable tension. Finding resolution isn't east but one couple decided to enter into a bet, with the winner choosing the name.

A new mum has taken to TikTok to boast that when her husband lost their bet, she chose a name for their daughter that she knew he hated.

The video shows the mum with her new baby strapped to her front in a baby carrier. Captioned with the words, "when your husband loses a bet and you get to name your daughter after your favourite song your husband hates," the video is set to the hit Dolly Parton song, Jolene.

Revealing that she named her daughter Jolene, after the classic song that her husband can't stand, the new mother looks very pleased with herself as she dances with her newborn to the tune.

With more than 31,000 likes, the video has prompted many TikTokers to add their commentary to the story. With most, coming out in favour of the name.

"I have a Joleen," one user commented, "she can sing the whole song".

"I wanted to name our puppy that my fiance wouldn't let me," shared another.

"I begged to name our daughter Jolene last year I love the name," lamented another, "she's Coral her dad hated the song too much. She has green eyes too."

A few others were not so fond of the name, or the song, sharing their dislike in the comments.

"Awful song awful name," one follower bluntly posted.

"Oh hell nah. I don't blame him at all I hate that song," commented another.

Others also questioned the decision to choose a name she knew her husband would hate, with one man sharing a similar experience in his own life.

"Enjoy your victory. My wife did similar to me. I've never called our daughter by the name my wife chose. Ps your hub will harbour a grudge for decades."

While another wondered if their marriage would last.

"Poor man I'm surprised he hasn't left."

Whether you love or hate the name, one would imagine that, with a baby that cute, her husband would get over it pretty quickly.