A young British mum has revealed how the older generation reacts to her son's unusual name. Photo / Chesney Leigh Wright

A young mum of two from the UK has revealed her toddler’s unusual name causes people to “lose the plot” when they hear it.

Chesney Leigh Wright, 26, named her second child Boye - and often has to repeat it when strangers ask her what his name is, she told The Sun.

People from the older generation in particular are often shocked to discover she named her son Boye, she said.

Boye's mum Chesney Leigh Wright constantly gets asked if she was dared to use the unusual name for her son. Photo / Chesney Leigh Wright

“When they find out what I called him they tell me I am bonkers and crazy and that I should give him a real name,” she told the outlet, joking that she gets “trolled by pensioners” over the name.

“When he was born and we started using his name I loved it. It suits him perfectly and I legally registered it without complaints, even if people do call it ‘Britain’s maddest name’,” Wright added.

Boye was born in November 2019 and was also given the middle name Lei.

Wright said that she and Boye’s father, her ex-partner Joe, wanted to give him an “unusual and memorable” name.

And while many people thought she would give birth to a girl, the pair decided to call him “boy” as a joke. The name stuck and the couple decided to call him “Boy” and add an “e”.

“The nurses at the hospital were shocked, declaring they’d delivered lots of boys but never had one named Boye,” Wright recalled.

“You either love it or hate it.”

Even Wright’s own mum urged her to change the name at first - but she’s since grown to love it.

Wright constantly gets asked if she had another daughter whether she’d name her “Girl” - or if she was dared to name her son Boye.

Her oldest child’s name is Erielle Leigh, a blend of the names Ariel and Elijah.

She gave Eriella her own middle name, and Boye a version with slightly different spelling.