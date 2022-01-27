Princess Charlene of Monaco hospitalised after collapsing in South Africa. Video / Getty

Princess Charlene of Monaco will miss out on one of the country's biggest royal celebrations today, as the palace issued a worrying update about her health.

While the palace said the 44-year-old's recovery from a yet-to-be-disclosed illness was continuing in a "satisfying and encouraging way", a spokesperson revealed a new detail about treatment she is undergoing.

According to the statement, obtained and translated by People, the wife of Prince Albert and mother-of-two is undergoing "dental treatment" which will take "several weeks".

It comes as the country celebrates Saint Dévote Day on January 27, which is an annual celebration in honour of its patron saint.

"The convalescence of HSH Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a very satisfying and encouraging way," read a translation of the palace's statement in French.

"The Princess will unfortunately not be able to attend the Saint Dévote festivities this year.

"With her husband HSH Prince Albert II, she shares her heart with all Monegasques and residents on the occasion of these celebrations. As soon as her health will allow, it will be with joy that the Princess once again share moments of conviviality with them."

Charlene is reportedly in a clinic in Switzerland – about 350km away from her family in Monaco – as she privately recovers from an unknown illness.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene pose with their newborn twins Princess Gabriella Therese Marie and Prince Jacques Honore Rainier. Photo / Supplied

The ex-Olympic swimmer, who married the reigning Prince of Monaco in 2011, has made headlines over the past year for her prolonged absence from public life, after suffering an ear, nose and throat infection which saw her undergo several surgeries in her native South Africa, where she stayed for 10 months.

She was finally reunited with her family when Albert and their two children, Princess Gabrielle and Prince Jacques, visited South Africa in August.

Charlene later returned to Monaco in November, before she was said to have travelled to Switzerland for further treatment.

Further concerns were raised over her welfare in November when her children were photographed during National Day of Monaco celebrations, holding a sign in the Monaco palace window, which read: "We Love You, Mommy" and "We Miss You, Mommy".

Princess Charlene of Monaco posted a rare photo of herself on Instagram in October. She is thought to be at a treatment facility in Switzerland. Photo / Supplied

Charlene and Albert's marriage, which kicked off with a $100 million wedding in 2011, has been dogged by scandal, with Albert previously confessing to fathering illegitimate children and rumours swirling that Charlene tried to flee before their wedding day.

The couple first met shortly after the Olympic Games in 2000, where former swimmer Charlene, then 22, came fifth in the 4x100m medley relay.

Albert – whose mother Grace Kelly died in a car accident in 1982 – told People in December there was "no definite date" that Charlene would return home.

Albert and Charlene were married in 2011. Picture / Getty Images

"It's what we most hope for, but there is no definite date at this time," he told the publication.

Charlene's departure is rumoured to have coincided with a rift with her husband, 63, amid allegations he cheated, but Albert has insisted there are no problems within their relationship.