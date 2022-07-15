Former Miss Universe Maria Thattil shares the moment she stood up to three men harassing her while she was parking her car in Melbourne. Video / Maria Thattil

Former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil has shared the terrifying moment she was catcalled by three men who "howled" at her "like a dog" in a Melbourne carpark.

The 29-year-old was alone at the time and said she already "nervous" about parking her car due to three men loitering in the isolated carpark – and it wasn't long before the harassment began.

After exiting her vehicle, she recalled how the group began howling at her "like a dog" and yelling out "why are you so fine?" as she tried to walk into her building.

"I just parked my car, and I was nervous to park my car because there were three guys in the carpark, it was kind of isolated," she explained in an Instagram video captioned "another day, another incident".

"I just parked my car anyway and I'm like 'Oh, I'll walk back to my building', and straight away the catcalling. 'Why are you so fine', howling at me like a dog."

Angered and distressed, Maria decided to fight back against her harassers by calling them out on their behaviour – and was met with a surprising response.

"I literally just turned around and I'm like 'I just want to let you know I don't appreciate being catcalled because it literally doesn't make me feel safe," she said.

"You know what? They actually apologised. They were like 'you know what, no, actually we're sorry'."

In a follow-up video, she stated that although she was glad they apologised, she wouldn't be "applauding mediocre basic behaviour".

"They could have turned around and been super aggressive, it could have gone any which way.

"But I just think that we see enough, we hear enough and women talk about it enough now that I think you have enough access to information to know catcalling isn't cool and it makes people feel unsafe, so don't do it."

After sharing her experienced, the 2020 Miss Universe Australia said she received an influx of messages from women who had also been subjected to street harassment.

Maria also noted in later Instagram stories that while she felt confident enough to stand up to her harassers this time, women need to exercise caution before hitting back at catcallers.

"There are a number of different ways you can respond to catcalling, and I think it is really important to stand up to street harassment" she said.

"But if it compromises your safety or your wellbeing in any way, don't do it.

"For me, I made a judgment in that moment. It was daylight, I had enough space between myself and those gentlemen to say what I wanted to say.

"But sometimes it is unsafe, and I don't think you should put your safety at risk to engage with people like that."