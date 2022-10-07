Women are being misled by a "health halo" surrounding low-sugar alcohol, with a study warning consuming them can prove risky to drinkers' health. Photo / 123RF

Women are being lured into a false sense of security by alcoholic drinks labelled as low sugar, with some believing they contain less alcohol and are healthier compared to regular booze.

A study by Cancer Council Victoria and Melbourne University found people were less likely to adjust their diets to accommodate for the extra calories the alcoholic drinks brought on.

"Such claims have the potential to create a 'health halo', misleading consumers to perceive such products as healthier than other options, which may increase consumption," the report's authors claim.

That "health halo" sees consumers generalise the drinks' low sugar content with other attributes like lower calories and alcohol, leading them to think they are healthier and less harmful, according to the report.

"Participants who viewed low sugar claims were significantly less likely to intend to compensate for calories in these low sugar products by modifying their food intake or physical activity," the report said.

The study asked 501 Australian women aged 18-35 how they viewed six identical drinks, with half asked about products which claimed to be low-sugar.

Respondents rated those with low-sugar claims as lower in kilojoules, generally healthier, less harmful to their health and more suitable for weight management.

"Our findings demonstrate that low sugar claims on alcohol products can be misleading and (we) support policy options to prohibit such claims on alcohol products and/or counter their effects, for example, via health warning labels and/or mandatory energy labelling," the report said.

Excess alcohol consumption increases the risk of weight gain and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease, even if the drink claims to be low in sugar.

"Alcohol is energy dense and alcoholic products are the largest discretionary source of energy in the diets of Australian drinkers (around 16 per cent of daily energy intake; around double the 8 per cent provided by discretionary cakes and muffins)," the report found.