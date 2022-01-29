Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Coping with New Year's resolutions

4 minutes to read
Make sure your goals are realistic and achievable. Photo / 123rf

Make sure your goals are realistic and achievable. Photo / 123rf

Kyle MacDonald
By
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: Any tips for New Year's resolutions? I struggle to get mine to stick.

A: Number one tip: don't make them. There is very little evidence that supports their effectiveness, with some suggesting around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.