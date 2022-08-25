Milly the marmoset was flushed down the toilet and offered cocaine by her abusive owner. Video / RSPCA Cymru

Milly the monkey just wanted love - but found herself abused and flushed down the toilet by a cruel owner who taunted her with cocaine and allowed her own dog to menace the tiny marmoset.

But little Milly has a big heart and has found love in the arms of one of her own kind, free of the horrors of the life she endured inside a Welshwoman's home.

That life, that saw Milly fed on a diet of kebabs, burgers and ham, ended when 39-year-old Vicki Holland's abuse was exposed last year and Milly was rescued by the Welsh RSPCA.

Holland was banned from ever owning an animal after she faced court in December.

The court heard a sorry tale of Holland complete inability to meet Milly's needs and shown distressing videos of the abuse she faced.

Aled Watkins, prosecutor, said that marmosets have a "very particular set of needs".

He said Holland had "shown total disregard to the basic care" of Milly.

"This is deliberate infliction, this isn't neglect," he told the court.

The terrified animal was powerless. Photo / RSPCA Cymru

Watkins said Milly was in a "very distressed state", when she was forced into the toilet bowl.

"I need the toilet," taunted Holland as her pet looked up at her.

"Shall I flush it?" she mockingly asked before sending toilet water pouring over the terrified animal and calling it a "f—ing t—".

In another video, Holland could be heard offering drugs to the animal, saying: "Want some coke? Lick my fingers".

Video showed Milly being offered hard drugs. Photo / RSPCA Cymru

Another video showed Holland's pet dog, which had "free rein" of the house, close to Milly. Watkins said there was other evidence of the dog chasing Milly around the home.

Moon-lit love

The RSPCA has offered an update on Milly's new life at specialist facility Monkey World, revealing that Milly has found healing with new boyfriend Moon.

Sophie Daniels, an RSPCA officer who rescued Milly, said: "This was a very disturbing case but I am pleased to see Milly is doing well in a fantastic environment with her boyfriend Moon by her side."

Moon has helped Milly recover from her trauma. Photo / Monkey World

"Milly was struggling to settle at first and staff at the centre were worried about the effects the abuse had on her as she was terrified of people," the RSPCA said.

"They slowly had to build up her confidence and provided her with a fellow marmoset mate called Moon who was rescued from the pet trade.

"Moon was quick to respond to Milly's alarm calls and would stand by her side to reassure her - which has helped her learn to trust again.

"Now the pair are inseparable and love spending time in their large enclosure hunting insects and enjoying each other's company."