Michelle Obama thinks Barack Obama just plays golf to 'avoid' her

The former First Lady of the United States has confessed the one thing of her husband's that she would get rid of is his golf clubs because it "takes too long" for him to play the game.

She said: "They're annoying! It takes too long! Why is there a sport where there are 18 holes? They just made that up, that's somebody trying to avoid their wife!"

And Michelle also revealed what bizarre things the family took from the White House, when her husband Barack's two successful terms as President ended in 2017 after eight years.

Asked what she took from the White House, she told The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "We took everything! We've got this tote [bag], Easter eggs, White House M&Ms, a yo-yo."

Meanwhile, Michelle - who has Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, with Barack, who she wed in 1992 - previously opened up about the ups and downs of motherhood.

She said: "Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside. Motherhood has also taught me that my job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity.

But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own ... When Malia and Sasha were newborns, Barack and I could lose hours just watching them sleep. We loved to listen to the little sounds they'd make – especially the way they cooed when they were deep into dreaming. Don't get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting ... But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity."