Michael Cooper's wine picks: The best Hawke's Bay reds to try this weekend

More than 40 per cent of Hawke's Bay's vines are earmarked for red-wine production. Photo / Kelsey Knight, Unsplash

Hawke's Bay is predominantly known for its Bordeaux-blend reds, but there are plenty more wine styles to get excited about. By Michael Cooper.

New Zealand is mostly white-wine country – more than 80 per cent of the national vineyard area is planted in white-wine grapes. However, in Hawke's Bay, our second-largest wine region, more than 40 per cent of the vines are earmarked for red-wine production.

Merlot dominates in Hawke's Bay, followed by syrah. Pinot noir is also planted widely – more so than cabernet sauvignon, malbec or cabernet franc. "Hawke's Bay pinot noir seems to be a bit of a local secret," says Sara Macdonald, of Monowai Estate. The region's winegrowers harvested far more pinot noir for red wine in 2021 than those in the Wairarapa, Nelson or North Canterbury.

Askerne Hawke's Bay Pinot Noir 2021 (4 stars)

Grown on river terraces near Havelock North, this ruby-hued red was matured for nine months in French oak casks. Full-bodied, fresh and sweet-fruited, it has strong, lively cherry, plum and spice flavours, savoury notes adding complexity and supple tannins. $23

Bilancia Hawke's Bay Syrah 2020 (5 stars)

This classy red was grown at Roys Hill and matured in tanks and seasoned French oak barriques. It has deep, purple-flushed colour, with a floral, fresh, peppery bouquet. Still unfolding, it is mouthfilling and vibrantly fruity, with highly concentrated, ripe dark berry, plum and spice flavours, and a finely textured, long finish. $34

Brookfields Back Block Hawke's Bay Syrah 2020 (4.5 stars)

This bargain-priced, youthful red was matured in French and American oak barriques. Deeply coloured with a spicy fragrance, it is full-bodied, with strong, ripe blackcurrant, plum and black-pepper flavours, gently seasoned with oak, good complexity and a smooth finish. $21

Church Road Grand Reserve Hawke's Bay Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (5 stars)

This powerful, lush red is a merlot-based blend (83 per cent), grown mostly in the Gimblett Gravels and French oak-aged for nearly two years. Dark and sturdy, it has deep, vibrant blackcurrant, plum, spice and nutty oak flavours, showing excellent complexity, ripe, supple tannins and a long, very harmonious finish. (14.5% alc/vol) $45

Church Road Hawke's Bay Syrah 2020 (4 stars)

As good as many $30 syrahs, this is great value. Perfumed and full-bodied, it has strong, vibrant, plummy, spicy flavours, savoury notes adding complexity and lovely poise and harmony. $20

Merlot dominates in Hawke's Bay, followed by syrah. Pinot noir is also planted widely - more so than cabernet sauvignon, malbec or cabernet franc. Photo / Hermes Rivera, Unsplash

Collaboration Argent Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (5 stars)

This is a rare red – only 871 bottles were produced. Matured in French oak barrels and bottled unfined and unfiltered, it is deeply coloured and mouthfilling, with rich blackcurrant, red berry and spice flavours, showing excellent ripeness and concentration, savoury notes adding complexity, supple tannins and a finely structured, lasting finish. $45

Elephant Hill Hawke's Bay Le Phant Rouge 2020 (4 stars)

Enjoyable young, this is a full-coloured blend of mostly merlot, syrah, tempranillo and malbec. Partly oak-aged, it is mouthfilling, vibrantly fruity and supple, with generous plum, spice and blackcurrant flavours, showing some savoury complexity and very good depth and harmony. $26

Hāhā Hawke's Bay Merlot 2021 (3.5 stars)

A drink-young charmer, this full-coloured red is vibrantly fruity, with generous, ripe plum, berry and spice flavours, fresh acidity and a smooth finish. Good value. $18

Hopesgrove Estate Hawke's Bay Pinot Noir 2021 (4 stars)

Bright ruby, this single-vineyard red was hand-picked from a site south-west of Havelock North. A graceful wine, it is mouthfilling and supple, with strong, ripe cherry and spice flavours, fresh acidity and a gentle seasoning of nutty oak. $39

Junction Possession Central Hawke's Bay Pinot Noir 2019 (4 stars)

This distinctive red, hand-harvested on the Takapau Plains, has deep ruby, moderately youthful colour. Fragrant and full-bodied, it has a good concentration of cherry and dark berry flavours, nutty oak adding complexity, fresh acidity and a savoury, lingering finish. $32

Kumeu River Rays Road Pinot Noir 2020 (4 stars)

From the West Auckland company's elevated, north-facing vineyard in Hawke's Bay, this hand-picked red was matured for a year in French oak barrels. Ruby hued, with a hint of development, it is savoury, with fresh, vigorous cherry, plum and spice flavours, oak complexity and finely balanced tannins. $40

Leftfield Hawke's Bay The Hatchling 2019 (4 stars)

This great-value mix of six varieties from Villa Maria is designed, says the winemaker, "to make you wonder why you ever thought single varietals or basic blends were the safest choice". Deeply coloured, it is full-bodied, with youthful, blackcurrant-like flavours that are fresh, ripe and generous. It has a harmonious, seductively smooth finish. $18

Leveret Estate Hawke's Bay Merlot/Cabernet 2018 (4 stars)

Matured for 18 months in French oak casks, this sturdy, full-coloured red has strong, ripe berry, plum and spice flavours, savoury notes adding complexity, and finely balanced tannins. It's maturing well. $22

Linden Destination Series Hawke's Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (5 stars)

This robust, very ageworthy red was grown at Ohiti. Deeply coloured, with a fragrant, spicy, slightly herbal bouquet, it is powerful, with concentrated blackcurrant, plum, herb and spice flavours, vigorous and well structured. Best drinking 2025+. (14.5% alc/vol) $65

Lime Rock Central Hawke's Bay Pinot Noir 2016 (4 stars)

This savoury red was grown on north-facing limestone hills near Waipawa. Ready for drinking, it is full-bodied, with mature colour, cherry, spice, herb and nut flavours, showing very good complexity and a well-rounded finish. $39

Mills Reef Estate Hawke's Bay Merlot/Cabernet 2020 (4 stars)

Instantly likeable, this good-value red is a 2:1 blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon, grown in the Bridge Pā Triangle and French oak-aged for a year. Deeply coloured, it is very fresh, fruity and smooth, with ripe berry, plum and spice flavours, showing good richness. $19

Mission Reserve Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Cabernet/Merlot 2019 (5 stars)

Offering fine value, this deeply coloured red is fragrant, rich and smooth. Full-bodied, it has ripe blackcurrant, plum, herb and spice flavours, showing excellent depth and complexity, good tannin backbone and a long, very harmonious finish. $30

Monowai Estate Upper Reaches Hawke's Bay Pinot Noir 2020 (4.5 stars)

This highly attractive red was estate-grown at Crownthorpe and barrel-aged for 10 months. Full, bright ruby, it is an elegant, mouthfilling wine with generous, vibrant cherry and spice flavours, finely balanced oak and very good intensity, vigour and complexity. Best drinking 2024+. $35

Montford Estate Manny Hawke's Bay Red 2019 (4.5 stars)

From a Marlborough-based producer (te Pā), this blend of cabernet sauvignon (44 per cent), cabernet franc (29 per cent), merlot (24 per cent) and tempranillo (3 per cent) was grown in the Gimblett Gravels. Full-coloured, with a fresh, berryish, spicy bouquet, it is mouthfilling and savoury, with youthful blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, showing excellent vigour and depth. Best drinking 2024+. $25

Radburnd Hawke's Bay Merlot/Cabernet 2019 (5 stars)

This classy blend of merlot (60 per cent) and cabernet sauvignon (40 per cent) was matured for 20 months in French oak barriques. Dark, it is fleshy and rich, with a lovely spread of blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, hints of coffee and liquorice, savoury notes adding complexity, supple tannins and a finely structured, very harmonious finish. $85

Redmetal Vineyards Basket Press Bridge Pā Triangle Hawke's Bay Syrah 2019 (5 stars)

This powerful, estate-grown red was barrel-matured for nine months. Dark and purple-flushed, it is full-bodied, fleshy and softly seductive, with fresh, dense plum, spice and black-pepper flavours, a hint of liquorice, supple tannins and excellent depth and harmony. $45

Saint Clair Origin Hawke's Bay Merlot 2020 (4 stars)

Aiming for a fruit-driven style, this Gimblett Gravels red was matured in a mix of tanks and old French oak barrels. Deeply coloured, it is mouthfilling and vibrant, with strong plummy, spicy flavours, a hint of toasty oak, fresh acidity and plenty of youthful vigour. $25

Sileni Plateau Grand Reserve Hawke's Bay Pinot Noir 2019 (4 stars)

Grown predominantly in the inland, elevated Plateau Vineyard, this barrel-aged red is ruby hued, powerful, sturdy and savoury, with very ripe fruit flavours, fresh acidity and good depth and complexity. (14.5% alc/vol) $40

Smith & Sheth Cru Omahu Cantera 2019 (5 stars)

The Havelock North winemaker says this was "inspired by the red wines of Spain". It's an appealing blend of cabernet sauvignon, tempranillo and cabernet franc, named after the Spanish word for quarry – cantera. Hand-picked in the Gimblett Gravels and barrel-aged, it is deeply coloured, with ripe blackcurrant, plum, spice and nut flavours, supple tannins and lovely depth and harmony. $60

Stonecroft Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (5 stars)

Certified organic, this highly refined, single-vineyard red has dark, purple-flushed colour. Rich and youthful, it is fragrant and supple, with beautifully ripe blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, excellent depth and a seasoning of nutty oak. $45

Te Mata Estate Vineyards Hawke's Bay Pinot Noir 2020 (4 stars)

Estate-grown in the Dartmoor Valley, this barrel-aged red is deep ruby, mouthfilling and supple, with good intensity of vibrant, ripe plum and spice flavours, and savoury notes adding complexity. It's still very youthful. $28

Tironui Hawke's Bay Malbec/Merlot/Cabernet 2020 (4.5 stars)

From an elevated site at Taradale, this malbec-based, oak-matured blend is full-coloured, with a fresh, spicy bouquet. Mouthfilling and vibrantly fruity, it has berryish, plummy, spicy, nutty flavours, showing very good ripeness and concentration and a well-rounded finish. $40

Trinity Hill Hawke's Bay Merlot 2020 (4.5 stars)

Already delicious, this estate-grown, Gimblett Gravels red was matured in tanks and French oak barrels. Deeply coloured and fragrant, it is mouthfilling and fruit-packed, with fresh, rich plum and spice flavours, showing impressive ripeness, a hint of dark chocolate, considerable complexity and a smooth finish. $25

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Syrah 2020 (4 stars)

Offering great drinkability, this full-coloured red has a floral, spicy bouquet. Mouthfilling and supple, it is a vividly varietal style with very good depth of vibrant, plummy, peppery flavours and an almost pinot noir-ish texture and charm. Best drinking 2023+. $25

Villa Maria Earth Garden Hawke's Bay Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (4 stars)

Certified organic, this deeply coloured red is a drink-young charmer. Full-bodied, it has fresh, strong plum, berry and spice flavours to the fore, a hint of blackcurrants, some savoury complexity and a well-rounded finish. $25

• Note: all wines are 13-14% alc/vol, unless stated otherwise.