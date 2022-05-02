Met Gala 2022 live: All the arrivals drama as it happens

Anna Wintour's annual celebration is here again for 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Affectionately referred to as "the biggest night in fashion", the Met Gala 2022 is finally here and the action from the carpet is set to be red hot.

Vogue announced that its 2022 hosts would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda as the night's official co-chairs, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will continue as honorary co-chairs at Wintour's beloved fundraiser.

Wintour has run the Met Gala since 1995, but much has changed since its more modest launch. The editor-in-chief of American Vogue previously refused to invite the likes of the Kardashians, who are all set to appear at the 2022 annual celebration.

So will Kim Kardashian again appear as just a silhouette? Or can we expect full glam as she no doubt shares the carpet with new beau Pete Davidson? Will Rihanna and her bump make a jaw-dropping appearance? Or will Lady Gaga sport four outfits in so many minutes?

Keep your eyes glued right here to the NZ Herald for all the drama and stayed tuned for Viva's best Met Gala looks.

Follow all the live action in our live blog below:

The 2022 Met Gala theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, celebrates unsung heroes of US design, while guests have been asked to dress to the theme of Gilded Glamour.

It's the second volume in a two-part Costume Institute exhibition, with part one showcasing at the 2021 Met Gala.

The gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which Wintour is a passionate supporter of.