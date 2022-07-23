Menopause: The latest debate over hormone replacement

There's fierce debate over women using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) during menopause. Photo / Getty Images

The fierce debate on whether menopause is being over-medicalised and overtreated is not set to die down any time soon. By Nicky Pellegrino.

It is a debate that has been going on for years and right now is raging. Is menopause a female hormone deficiency with accompanying health risks? Or is it a natural process we are at risk of over-medicalising?

Recently, an editorial in the British Medical Journal provoked a strong reaction. Penned by Martha Hickey, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Melbourne, and her colleagues, it argued that the medicalisation of menopause emphasises its negative aspects, increasing women's anxiety about this life stage. The paper suggested we should change the narrative and normalise menopause by emphasising its positive or more neutral aspects. The position the authors took was that menopause is experienced in different ways and while women with severe symptoms, such as hot flushes, will often benefit from hormone replacement therapy (HRT), most will manage the process without medical intervention.

The backlash was immediate. In a response, also published in the BMJ, the high-profile British menopause specialist Louise Newson called the article "medical gaslighting", saying she was appalled and saddened to read it.

"There has been a very strong kickback from the UK," confirms Hickey. "People who are pushing for more HRT to be used are annoyed at what we've done and see it as being retrograde. It evoked a lot of vitriol that we said there could be some good things associated with menopause."

The history of HRT is a troubled one. Replacing the oestrogen and progesterone that women lose in midlife peaked in popularity in the 1990s. The gamechanger was a large study called the Women's Health Initiative, which was halted early in 2002 when it appeared that the group taking HRT had an increase in heart attacks and strokes, and significantly more invasive breast cancer. As a result, women stopped their treatment, the medical mantra became "the lowest dose for the shortest period", and many doctors were reluctant to prescribe it at all.

Then people started drilling down into the research and concluded that when you start taking HRT is critical. This led to the recommendation that it should be given only to women below the age of 60 or within 10 years of their last period. Also, the participants in the study were taking an older form of HRT and the risks of both breast cancer and cardiovascular problems are considered lower with the newer micronised progesterone and oestrogen patches.

Proponents of HRT, such as Newson, argue that menopause is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, brittle bones, diabetes, depression and dementia, and that taking hormones can mitigate those risks. There is certainly strong evidence for a benefit to bone health. The Australasian Menopause Society says taking HRT reduces the rate of spinal and hip fractures by about 40 per cent and it is most helpful for women under 60 and those who have undergone early menopause (before 45 years of age). There is also some science behind a protective effect for the cardiovascular system and even the brain. However, in 2017, the US Preventive Services Task Force looked at all the data and recommended against prescribing menopausal hormone therapy for the prevention of chronic diseases.

Hickey isn't opposed to HRT. "Like any drug, it has risks and benefits, and it's appropriate for some people and not others." What she argues is that marketing menopause as a disease is a lucrative business and the narrative of loss and decline amplifies women's health concerns as they age.

Meanwhile, Newson asserts that avoiding HRT can be detrimental for a woman's health, and that just because something occurs naturally doesn't make it good.

This is a debate that is set to continue and Hickey has more papers planned, including one on empowering women to manage menopause.

"As women, we've been sold this concept of our hormones being imbalanced and therefore there being something wrong with us since Victorian times," she says. "What I'm hearing recently is those same ideas being put forward. We seem to have gone back to some 19th-century idea that women are possessed and controlled by their hormones, and if they go out of balance, we have to put them back in balance again otherwise women won't be able to function."