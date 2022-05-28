Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Menopause: How changing your diet could ease the transition

4 minutes to read
Following a Mediterranean diet may play a role in improving women's wellbeing during their menopausal years. Photo / Edward Howell, Unsplash

Following a Mediterranean diet may play a role in improving women's wellbeing during their menopausal years. Photo / Edward Howell, Unsplash

By Jennifer Bowden

Following a Mediterranean diet may play a role in improving women's wellbeing during their menopausal years. By Jennifer Bowden

Question:

Can the food she eats and what she drinks affect a woman's experience of menopause?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.