CRPS has been described as the "most painful condition on Earth" by health professionals. Photo / Instagram

CRPS has been described as the "most painful condition on Earth" by health professionals. Photo / Instagram

A Melbourne woman living with "the worst pain ever inflicted on a human being" has tragically died by suicide after reportedly being turned away from the hospital seeking help.

Chantelle Baxter, was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in 2017 after suffering a twisted ankle.

CRPS develops spontaneously, often following an injury, and causes horrific levels of pain. It's so bad, the disease has been described as the "most painful condition on Earth" by the UK's National Health Trust.

Friends have led tributes for the dedicated philanthropist on social media, writing they were "devastated" by Baxter's death and claiming "the system failed her".

"Chantelle had some struggles and was trying to get help with her mental health but sadly the system failed her and this is why it is SO IMPORTANT and IMPERATIVE that we reach out if we are in trouble OR reach out when you see someone is struggling," one friend wrote on Facebook.

She was diagnosed with rare neurological condition Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). Photo / Instagram

"Chantelle was infectious with her enthusiasm and a joy to be around - she was smart and fun and innovative. I'm so sad I will never see her smiling face again. The world has lost a girl with such incredible potential for even greater heights than she reached."

"An extraordinary woman who's light has been snuffed out; a great loss to this world," another shared.

"Oh such sad news! Chantelle did so much for so many others," one friend remembered.

Just heard of another suicide in the mould community. Rest in peace, Chantelle Baxter. pic.twitter.com/M8UadmIEHI — Sean D (TMSA) (@SeanTMSA) April 18, 2022

Baxter, also known as Chantelle Neavh, spent her life helping others, co-founding one of Australia's fastest growing non-profit organisations, One Girl, helping thousands of girls and young women in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

In 2011 she was named one of Melbourne's Top 100 Most Influential People and was listed as one of the Top 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs.

But just six years later, she was struck down with CRPS after injuring her ankle on a hike, and travelled to the US to seek specialist treatment.

"It's very difficult to describe the level of pain. I can't even give words to it," she told news.com.au at the time.

"I had no idea the human body was even capable of producing that much pain.

"At my worst, my body felt like I was being dipped in boiling oil — and it was everywhere.

"My legs felt like the bones were slowly being crushed — and it was relentless, hours and hours and hours of the worst pain I'd ever experienced.

"I don't even remember making the phone calls, but apparently I called a friend in Australia and begged him to jump on a plane and come to America.

"I just kept saying 'I have to die' over and over again — there was just no way I could live with pain that high."

CPRS is believed to be caused by damage to or a malfunction of the peripheral and central nervous systems, but frustratingly, the full cause is not understood. It most often affects a person's hand, arm, foot or leg after an injury. And while most people recover, the condition can recur and in severe cases, persist for years.

In Baxter's case, the CRPS began in her calf before rapidly spreading through her entire body.

Melbourne woman Chantelle Baxter was living with 'the worst pain ever inflicted on a human being' before her tragic death by suicide. Photo / Facebook

"The level of pain I was feeling in every part of my body told me I was dying," she said previously.

"It felt like from head to toe I was being burnt alive — and it was a hell that existed inside my own body."

In October 2021, Baxter wrote about the "grief" she experienced after allowing herself to "let go" of her old life before she began experiencing chronic pain.

"The pain has been extraordinary. But what has surprised me the most is discovering the exquisite beauty amongst the breaking," she wrote on Instagram.

"When it feels like you have nothing left, all you can do is surrender and allow life to have her way with you. She can show you the horrifying magic of what it is to be alive."

The heartbreaking post has been flooded with messages of condolence in the last 24, many wishing she "rests in peace".

"Your beautiful light will be missed on this side. I hope you are happy and at peace and radiating with all the love and beauty you deserve," one commented.

"I'm so sorry you felt like you couldn't go on….. rest easy beautiful girl," another said.

"The earth has lost an angel but you have gained your wings. May you have peace now," someone else added.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.