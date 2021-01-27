Melania Trump's post-White House plans in Florida revealed

Melania Trump's next move has been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

With speculation she is "counting down" the minutes to divorce Donald Trump, new details have emerged about Melania's plans.

Like her husband's newly opened Office of the Former President, the former First Lady is establishing her own post-White House office in Palm Beach, Florida, CNN reports.

She intends to "maintain 'Be Best'", one source told the broadcaster, referring to her broad, loosely defined platform around children's wellbeing that addressed issues including cyber-bullying and the impact of the opioid crisis on children.

CNN notes that during her time in the White House, Melania would often go weeks without holding a Be Best-themed public event, and the East Wing policy office was understaffed and often sat vacant. Her new office will be run by three of her former White House staffers.

It comes after Mr Trump's niece, Mary Trump, claimed Melania was "counting down the minutes" until she could divorce him.

In the new interview Mary – who last year wrote a scathing memoir of her uncle in which she deemed him the "world's most dangerous man" – claimed he doesn't "understand affection or intimacy".

As Trump's presidential term came to an end, many speculated on the future of his third marriage. While he held on to power, fighting tooth and nail for weeks and claiming that election fraud was behind Joe Biden's stunning and history election victory, the 50-year-old former model was focused on orchestrating a swift exit from Washington DC.

Melania is totally done. She already quit posing.

pic.twitter.com/BRoBardBgx — Diego E. Barros (@diegoebarros) January 20, 2021

"Melania is 'checked out'," one White House source told CNN, in the wake of the deadly January 6 siege on the US Capitol.

"She just isn't in a place mentally or emotionally anymore where she wants to get involved."

"I think she was a reluctant first lady and she did it for her husband," society publicist R Couri Hay, an acquaintance of Melania's in New York, told The New York Times.

"I think that you will find that she will be even less visible, and less available."

"Quite frankly," he said, "I think America should just let her go."

The rumours were stoked in recent days after an expressionless Melania walked away from her husband, leaving him to wave at the cameras by himself, as the couple stepped off Air Force One in Florida last Thursday.

It wasn't the first time footage had aired of Melania pulling away from the 74-year-old – over the years a number of clips have gone viral, sparking a flurry of speculation about their relationship.