Is Meghan Markle about to pursue a career in politics?

Meghan Markle has paid almost $177,000 to Michelle Obama’s former press chief in a move that suggests a new career in politics is on the horizon for the Duchess of Sussex.

According to The Sun, tax returns show the payment was made by the Archewell Foundation to Katie McCormick Lelyveld’s PR company.

Meghan Markle has called upon Michelle Obama's former press chief in a move that hints at a political career for the duchess.

It follows reports of Markle taking a secret meeting with US presidential ­contender Gavin Newsom in 2020 and in 2021 it was revealed the mother-of-two and former actress had been cold-calling US Senators to discuss paid parental leave laws.

That same year Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, made a high-profile visit to New York, visiting the United Nations to push for greater vaccine equity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a high-profile trip to New York.

The Sun has also reported that US President Joe Biden’s sister has called upon Markle to get into politics, allegedly claiming the former Suits actress would appeal to voters.

In addition, Markle’s biographer and friend, Omid Scobie, has previously said that the ­former Suits actress “has her eyes set on the US presidency”.

Meanwhile Lelyveld’s work with Hillary Clinton and former presidential candidate John Kerry suggests ties to high-level US Democrats.

And while it’s understood the payment from Archewell was for “strategic support for social impact PR” according to The Sun, Lelyveld’s business descriptor claims “decades of dynamic experience with influential leaders” and touts itself as the company “global leaders turn to to navigate challenges with reputational, political, philanthropic, legal and financial lenses”.

In her role for Obama, Lelyveld reportedly travelled to 13 countries with the former First Lady and was said to often be praised for her work.

When Lelyveld left the White House, Obama thanked her for her “intelligence, grace, quick wit, humour and friendship”.

Since stepping down as a senior royal, Markle has pursued a docu-series with her husband, podcasting and established the Archewell Foundation, “A global-impact nonprofit that puts compassion into action”.















