Markle described Pearl as a family series that centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. Photo / Getty Images

Markle described Pearl as a family series that centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. Photo / Getty Images

Netflix has "quietly cancelled" an animated series created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 40-year-old duchess had been set to produce the animated series Pearl for the streaming giant but production has reportedly been "quietly cancelled", according to Deadline.

Meghan created the series through her Archewell Productions company and had described it as a family series that centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.

At the time, she said: "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges. I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

READ MORE: • Meghan Markle's reputation is slammed in new bombshell book

• Royal insiders dispute Queen had 'secret' meeting with Harry and Meghan

• Netflix's cancellation spree continues with Space Force, Raising Dion and Pretty Smart

Meghan and Harry had initially signed a production deal - thought to be in excess of US$100 million ($154m) - with Netflix in 2020 but are yet to produce any content for the streaming platform.

News of the series' cancellation comes just days after Netflix announced it had suffered a loss of 200,000 subscribers in a trading update released in mid-April and were looking at the idea of including adverts following the dip.

In a statement, Netflix boss William Ackman said: "While Netflix's business is fundamentally simple to understand, in light of recent events, we have lost confidence in our ability to predict the company's future prospects with a sufficient degree of certainty."